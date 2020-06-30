Starting today, most of Latin America can once again enjoy the song lyrics directly into the Spotify app. The show will be arriving in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, El Salvador and Uruguay, along with several countries in Southeast Asia .

The possibility of power read the lyrics of the songs we listen to in real time It is something that many miss on Spotify. For some time the service was associated with Musixmatch to offer this, but in 2016 that partnership ended. Four years later, it appears that they have been reconciled.

Musixmatch and Spotify together again

In the mentioned territories, from now on you will be able to see a microphone icon next to the playback controls (in the desktop app) that serves to display the lyrics of the song in real time.

In the mobile app you will see a card with the option to show the song lyrics on the playback screen. This will be possible again thanks to the Musixmatch service.

In the rest of the world the function will not be activated yet, in Spain, the rest of Europe and in the United States itself, we only have the function for now “Behind the music“which is offered through Genius and does not show the lyrics as such, but rather relevant information about the song and its creation process.

Spotify had been trying to bring the lyrics back for a whileIn fact, we were commenting on it at the end of 2019. At that time, the territories selected for the first tests were only Canada, Indonesia and Mexico, but the North American country has been left out of the final launch.

At the moment we do not know when Spotify plans to extend the function to other users in the world, and they will probably have to refine their agreement with Musixmatch again or find another provider. But it would be rather strange that sooner or later we don’t all have it. For example, in Japan they have this function through an agreement with another service.

