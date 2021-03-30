The LYCRA Company and ITOCHU Corporation introduce COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® EcoMade fibers made entirely from textile waste

The LYCRA Company, a world leader in fiber and textile solutions for the apparel industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its first high-performance offerings made from 100% textile waste. COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® EcoMade fibers made from textile waste are the result of a strategic collaboration between The LYCRA Company and ITOCHU Corporation, an established general trade company in consumer-related sectors, including the textile business. The new offerings combine the brand equity and performance attributes of these leading brands in heat and cold protection with the sustainability benefits of textile waste, helping to meet a critical industry need.

“We are pleased to announce this alliance with ITOCHU to help solve the problem of textile waste. This is a major challenge for sustainability, as every second is sent to landfills or the equivalent of a garbage truck of textile products is incinerated11 ”, commented Julien Born, Commercial Director of The LYCRA Company. “This collaboration is an example of the synergistic approach taken to develop products and technologies that support a more sustainable future for our broad global customer base.” This is the first of several innovations The LYCRA Company is working on in the recycling of textiles and clothing. Laying the foundations for a more circular future is one of the key objectives of The LYCRA Company’s “Planet Agenda” sustainability platform.

The integration of textile waste technology with COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® fibers enables consumers to obtain the performance attributes they seek, while allowing these industry-leading fibers to be manufactured in a new and responsible way. A unique depolymerization and refining process is used that converts textile waste from garment manufacturers’ waste into fibers with properties comparable to virgin polyester. The new fibers are available in segmented basic form or as filaments, suitable for common textile processes and for insulation padding uses.

COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® fibers, the benchmark solutions for protection against heat and cold, have been manufactured for years from recycled raw materials, such as recycled PET bottles. The company will continue to offer these products at the same time as those made from textile waste.

These new products can be purchased from The LYCRA Company, except in Japan, where ITOCHU will handle marketing and sales. Various factories have access to the new offers and will soon begin to develop fabrics with them.

