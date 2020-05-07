An image from ‘La clemenza di Tito’, the last work performed at the Lyceum this season.

If just a week ago the Lyceum was entrusted to Turandot and sang Vincerò, vincerò in an exciting video of the orchestra and the house choir, now he has just thrown in the towel regarding his programming and announces in a statement that he cancels the rest of the season, entrusting the last shows scheduled for May, June and July “to future seasons”. In the note, the Liceo, which attributes the decision to the current uncertainty, “says goodbye with the clear intention of continuing where he left off, and returning with the same energy.” Among the shows that are postponed to other seasons include the expected Carmen staged by Calixto Bieito and the recital by the tenor Juan Diego Flórez scheduled for May 21 on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the reopening of the theater after the fire that devastated it.

The announcement coincides with the cancellations on Wednesday of the Peralada festivals, with an important lyrical offer, and Jardins de Pedralbes. The Liceo underlines in its statement that it will focus all efforts on “maintaining the illusion” generated by the anniversary and “returning with the same decision and initiative”.

The Liceo has also announced the appointment of Luis Herrero and Elisa Durán as new president and vice-president respectively of the Patronage Council of the theater foundation. The appointments are intended to give more weight to private representation, reinforcing the raising of resources and consolidating “that branch of financing that is a key part of the theater economy.”

