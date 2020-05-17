On the shores of Lake Como, with his family and in an idyllic mansion. This is how Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara are in this quarantine due to the Coronavirus.

The player, after asking PSG for authorization to leave Paris, moved with his family to his home in the vicinity of Milan to continue with the mandatory isolation.

The Icardi can be considered lucky to be in one of the most beautiful areas in Italy. Located 50 kilometers north of Milan, this famous “Y” shaped lake is surrounded by beautiful villages such as Bellagio and Varenna, luxurious villas such as Balbianello and Carlota, and an alpine environment with abundant vegetation, which make it one of the most popular destinations. famous and demanded of Italy.

The couple has another house in Milan, where they lived while the Rosario defended the colors of Inter. However, they have decided to take refuge in this area, where Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo also have real estate, who bought a house in 2014, David Beckham, Madonna, Ronaldo, Silvio Berlusconi, Donatella Versace, George Clooney, among others. And although the exact amount that Icardi paid for it was not reported, it is known that a property of 200 square meters on the lake costs around one million euros.

As a family, by the lake

Mauro and Wanda are together with Nara’s three oldest children: Constantino, Benedicto and Valentino; the first-born of the couple, Francesca, and the youngest of the house, Isabella.

Undoubtedly, everyone enjoys greater comforts here than they had in his apartment in the French capital, a venue that the footballer bought in August 2018 as a summer house.

See this post on Instagram 🏠❤️ A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on Apr 10, 2020 at 8:00 PDT

In addition to walks close to nature with their pets, crafts with the little ones and household chores, the Icardi can enjoy fun activities such as jumping on a trampoline. An anti-stress relief that many of us already want.

See this post on Instagram Isi and @mauroicardi A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on Apr 2, 2020 at 1:32 p.m. PDT

Man for everything

Playing the guitar, entertaining the children and acting as ‘teachers’ are some of the tasks of the couple, who undoubtedly are very busy with their ‘personal tribe’.

The exvedette has shown herself in her networks of the most in love and proud of her romance. “This is the story of a love,” she said, and even dedicated a message to her followers: “I wish you all a man like that to go through quarantine.”

Icardi, who has a personal gym at home, has continued to train and maintain physical fitness, with daily gym sessions.

While we all wait for the return of football, everything indicates that Mauro will be one of the protagonists in the next transfer market.

Loaned out at PSG and the French club has a purchase option on the player. However, the ‘Nerazzurro’ vice president said on ‘ESPN’ that he sees no future for the Argentine in Milan.