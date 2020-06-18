Leo Messi He continues to show on the playing fields, but at the same time focuses on his facet as an entrepreneur. His last bet is to invest in a luxurious hotel located in Baqueira Beret to expand his hotel chain, called MiM, and which already had establishments in Sitges, Ibiza and Mallorca. Now, the Argentine has decided to invest in the Catalan Pyrenees acquiring the Himalalia Hotel, with four stars and which until now had been run by the French firm Pierre & Vacances.

The luxurious hotel is located in Baqueira, specifically in the Ruda area, in the municipality of Naut Aran. In a privileged enclave of the Vall D’Aran, one step away from the ski resort of Baqueira Beret and with services of all kinds for guests to enjoy their stay in the Catalan Pyrenees.

Leo Messi and his group’s new hotel has 110 rooms and has a spa service, swimming pool, Turkish baths and jacuzzis. Decorated based on oriental motifs, especially Nepali and Tibetan, Hotel Himalaia also features a private gym, several lounges, and spectacular views.

The mayor, delighted

The acquisition of the hotel by Leo Messi has not yet been made official, but Diari Segre ensures that the operation is virtually closed. The expectation in the area is important due to the fact that the Barcelona player has invested there, and even the Mayor of Naut Aran, César Ruiz Canela: «Yes, there has been a sale and purchase operation. Sooner or later it must be brought to the attention of the consistory ».

“It is an important economic shock for what it can mean for tourism. Knowing that the figure of Barcelona has a hotel here will mean the arrival of visitors to try to see it and even to stay at their hotel. It would be at the same level of attraction as the Royal Family, « adds the first mayor.