The luxuries of Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez's wedding with Fernanda Gómez

It all happened in the course of the afternoon of this past Saturday, May 22, 2021, when the very elegant and truly spectacular religious wedding took place between the renowned Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Fernanda Gomez, in an impressive event that is already considered the wedding of the year.

The event began minutes before 7:00 p.m., in the vicinity of the Plaza de Armas of the charming city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, inside the Cathedral, where the bride and groom formalized before God the commitment that they began on May 15, when they were married civilly in Punta Mita, Nayarit.

From the moment of entering the religious enclosure, everything could be seen perfectly decorated in the most elegant way possible, since there were hundreds of them. arrangements floral placed in the church, same that achieved that both the corridors, benches and pillars inside the cathedral of Guadalajara were painted green and white, a ceremony worthy of royalty.

As expected, there were dozens of curious individuals, so the famous boxer decided to hire various security forces that were stationed around the temple, where metal fences served to restrict access, since, being a celebrity, we are of I agree that more than one of them felt the need and curiosity to sneak into the great event.

It was as well as aboard a precious Rolls-Royce Phantom, the boxer from Guadalajara ran into a group of people waiting to see him before entering the venue, who once inside the security fence, got out of the car, giving himself a few seconds to say hello and thank the presence of his followers before entering the church.

Subsequently, behind the black vehicle was a pickup Mercedes Benz nlanca, from which the beautiful girlfriend, Fernanda Gómez, who immediately went inside the church to contract the sacred nuptials.

Saúl Álvarez began to walk hand in hand with his mother, Ana María Barragán, wearing a white shirt, as well as a black tuxedo and bow tie, he arrived at the altar after a few seconds, then the bride appeared holding the hand of his father and in his leisurely walk through the main hall wore a beautiful white dress, as well as a headdress of rhinestones and crystals that matched the traditional translucent veil.

The bride and groom were accompanied by their family and friends at the time that Canelo and Gómez pronounced the oath that united them before God, around 8:15 p.m. the religious ceremony ended, and amid applause, they arrived at the front door from the Guadalajara Cathedral, where the shouts of the followers began to chant “Canelo! Canelo! Canelo! ”.

Subsequently, the spouses moved to a boxer’s ranch, where the exclusive party was held. Upon arrival, the couple made their way among the guests and, holding hands to the rhythm of “Canción Bonita”, performed by Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin, with this, opened the spectacular celebration.

Later, between blue and purple lights and the hit “Oye mi amor”, people gathered around the main stage to hear Maná’s presentation, in addition, “Canelo hired Los Ángeles Azules, La Banda el Recodo and Prince Royce to that will enliven the great event, which is known to have ended in the early hours of the morning of this Sunday, May 23.

In the middle of the celebration, the boxer took the microphone to ask his guests not to record or broadcast live videos, sincerely requesting respect for their privacy.