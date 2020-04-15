Kim Kardashian and daughter North West.

Celebrities don’t need to skimp on spending when they indulge, and when talking about his children the subject is much more intense because there is no star that does not want to give the best to his little ones. And to give you an idea today we are going to leave you some luxuries that the stars give their children with much love Are they exaggerating?

1. The Kardashian-West family

North, the firstborn of Kim and Kanye Since she was little she received the best, for her 3 years she already had a dressing room as big as many people’s houses and recently received the most special birthday gift of all. But their brothers are not far behind because the proud parents do not miss an opportunity to give them the best.

2. The Beckhams

David and Victoria Beckham have dedicated their lives to giving the best to their children, the youngest of the family boasts a room valued at $ 240 thousand dollarsShe is said to be the most spoiled of heirs to the marriage. But not for that reason his brothers have less because the eldest learned from childhood to drive luxury cars and has in his possession several expensive models.

3. Beyoncé and Jay Z

Definitely Blue ivy She is already a star by herself, the daughter of the singer and the producer has managed to get everyone’s eyes not only for her style, but for the family she comes from. Since baby has received baby bottles with sapphires, Swarovski earrings and Barbies special editions. Only in the girl’s “garage” are there replicas of Ferraris and Bugatti.

4. Adele

The singer has a son with her ex-husband Simon Konecki and from a young age, Angelo Konecki received the greatest whims. The child’s room was always decorated with the best furniture, it is said that they spent more than $ 54 thousand dollars lighting kit for the small room.

5. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Suri Cruise has been one of the most spoiled girls in Hollywood. She has had the Rockefeller Center track in New York all to herself, a tree house with a security camera circuit and a replica of a mini mercedes benz worth more than $ 6 thousand dollars.

