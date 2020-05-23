With six days to go, Luarca was caressing a promotion that had been denied him in the previous two seasons. When the virus stopped, the Valdesan team was the outstanding leader of group II of the First Regional, with eleven points of advantage over the second classified, the Tapia, in the absence of 18. “A spectacular season,” summarizes the club president, José Luis Suárez, “Chabolo”, who is now debating between the joy at the return to the Preferente and the concern before a panorama full of uncertainties. Still, he warns, “Conformity, none.”

Chabolo has so much experience in football, and specifically in everything related to Luarca, that he does not hesitate to explain the key to success: “The human group we managed to bring together.” From there, the president refers to purely sporting aspects: “After two years staying in the promotion phase, we took a step forward. We reinforced the team with top-tier players who had ten. And the continuity of the coach, Javi Prendes, who works with an idea very similar to ours “.

On these bases, the Luarqués team marked distances from the start of the League. “We took advantage points from the first moment and we had very little left to sing the alirón”, explains Chabolo, who highlights the merits added by the peculiarities of the representatives of the west: “It is not the same to form a competitive team here than in the central Asturias “. For this reason, Luarca was forced to carry out most of its training sessions in Gijón.

“We train two days a week in the La Braña field. He is the most expensive player in the team,” the Luarca president says ironically, referring to the expenses they have to pay for renting the facilities. “Most of the players are from Oviedo and Gijón. And those from our area work or study in the center,” adds Chabolo, who alludes to the positive part of the exile: “The La Veigona turf is impressive.”

The transfer policy, according to the president of Luarca, is also conditioned by the absence of a youth academy: “We had to do without the youth because most of the kids are captured by Valdés and those who are in the last year are going to study abroad” . Despite all these drawbacks, José Luis Suárez does not want to set limits for next season: “I am not satisfied with staying in Preferente. My spirit is a winner. In another stage of Luarca, as sports director, I took the team into First Regional and I I took Third. So let’s try to go up. “

But first of all, José Luis Suárez breaks his head to seek solutions to the economic hole that has caused the breakdown due to the coronavirus crisis. “When this directive came in, there were debts, but we were reducing them and now the club is healthy. The problem is that at Easter we should have charged the publicity of the field, money that would allow us to finish the season well. But with everything closed, How were we going to charge anyone? “

As if that were not enough, Luarca will face the next season without the summer impulse of the Ramón Losada Trophy, which will not be disputed: “Thanks to him we covered a good part of our budget,” says Chabolo, who suffers from the same uncertainty as the rest of the presidents of modest football: “We don’t know when they will stop playing with the public and, in that case, how people will respond.” With these doubts, the objective of increasing the number of members (250 this season) is clouded.

But as now it is time to celebrate the promotion, José Luis Suárez hopes that the de-escalation will allow them to meet soon: “There are quite a few players on the squad who participated in the previous two leagues and it would be a bit sad for them to end this way, without being able to get together at a party. And, above all, because this great human group deserves it. “

