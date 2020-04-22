Millions of French people stranded at home, including almost seven out of ten in individual houses: the LPO takes the opportunity to launch “Confined but on the lookout”, a vast operation for counting garden birds.

Over 13,000 contributors

The largest participatory science system introduced in 2012, this count is usually carried out twice a year, in January and May, mobilizing up to 10,000 volunteer observers.

But since the launch of the operation at the start of containment by the League for the Protection of Birds, 13,322 new contributors have registered on www.oiseauxdesjardins.com and more than half a million birds have been observed.

Since January, more than 528,000 sightings have been recorded compared to 669,931 for the whole of 2019.

“Counting garden birds serves to observe how our environment is doing thanks to an easily accessible group”, explains Laurent Couzi, ornithologist, head of the knowledge unit of the LPO, whose head office is in Rochefort (Charente-Maritime) .

He underlines “the advantage” of this participatory science device, such as the observation of pollinating insects or flora, “which is aimed at a very large audience”.

The data collected is then processed by the Center for Ecology and Conservation Sciences (Cesco) at the Museum of Natural History in Paris.

More finches in the feeders

And in 2018, the million observations collected allowed the writing of a university thesis which for example confirmed that “the increase since 2012 in the number of finches in the feeders was the consequence of a problem of food resource in the agricultural matrix in winter “, indicates Laurent Couzi and” it challenged us to understand why “.

According to the 2019 assessment, the most observed species are the house sparrow, far ahead of the great tit, the chaffinch or the blue tit.

But less blackbirds

The number of blackbirds decreases from year to year, a probable victim of the Usutu virus, transmitted by mosquitoes. “Simple temporary phenomenon caused by particular climatic conditions or link with this virus, the question remains whole”, cautiously advance the authors of the assessment.

In addition to raising awareness of biodiversity, the operation “Confined but on the lookout” also “has the vocation of inviting people to escape from their window or balcony”, he underlines, before continuing: “A third of the birds have disappeared in areas of intensive agriculture” which clears hedges and thickets, and uses “chemicals (making) insects disappear”, the birds’ main food.

The song of birds more significant in confinement

In this period of confinement, the song of the birds seems to be significant. “It’s just that there is less human agitation and therefore less noise,” observes Laurent Couzi. “There are no more birds in cities today than in February, in a month there was no spontaneous generation,” he said.

Counting operations next year will be able to determine “whether this decline in human activity has resulted in increased breeding.” But “it is not a few weeks of confinement that will change everything” for birds and biodiversity, he tempers.