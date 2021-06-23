The lowest OnePlus maintains its Prime Day price

One of the best mid-range of the Chinese firm plummets its price.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take one of the cheaper 5G mobiles. The OnePlus Nord N10 is at your fingertips for only 219 euros. Accompany you 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The OnePlus terminal arrives with a screen that touches 6.5 inches, one of the Qualcomm 5G processors and one powerful fast charge. We tell you its main characteristics.

Buy the cheapest OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The OnePlus terminal has a 6.49-inch IPS panel, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. It is a panel that moves very smoothly, its high refresh rate translates into a pleasant and fast experience. As we’ve noted, your brain is one of Qualcomm’s processors, the Snapdragon 690 5G.

The OnePlus Nord N10 also incorporates 4 cameras and a battery that reaches 4,300 mAh next to a powerful 30W fast charge. Signing up for the new connectivity is much cheaper than you think.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.49 ″ Full HD + 90 Hz IPS screen 4 rear cameras 4,300 mAh battery with fast charging at 30W 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC and 5G

