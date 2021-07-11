The lowering of the registration tax already appears in the BOE

With the publication in the BOE yesterday Saturday 10th of the Law on measures against tax fraudthe Government makes effective from today until December 31 the lowering of the registration tax of which so much has been said and was so expected. This implies the de facto suspension of the increase as a consequence of the WLTP applied at the beginning of the year and that made the average car profile more expensive by almost 1,000 euros.

Thus, the publication in the Official State Gazette has been delayed ten days since the text was approved in Congress due to the density and complexity of the aforementioned law that covers changes in the taxation of various sectors. Specifically, it is in the fifth additional provision that the tax rate of the registration tax is modified, remaining as follows:

Vehicles with CO2 emissions not exceeding 144 g / km: exempted.

Vehicles with CO2 emissions greater than 144 g / km and less than 192 g / km: 4.75%.

Vehicles with C02 emissions not less than 192 g / km and less than 240 g / km: 9.75%.

Vehicles with CO2 emissions equal to or greater than 240 g / km: 14.75%.

With the publication in the BOE, from July 11 to December 31, the reduction of the registration tax will be effective.

It is not a suspension of the previous rise, but a temporary increase in the emission tranches

However, it should be clarified that This measure does not imply a suspension of the previously applied rise, but rather an increase in the emission tranches of 20%, an amount that approximately coincides with the increase produced when applying the emissions homologated according to the WLTP cycle at the beginning of the year, thus giving a truce to the sector and response to the demands demanded by all brands, and is that countries such as Italy, France and Portugal already acted in this regard before the entry into force of the WLTP.

Therefore, All cars purchased from today, July 11, until December 31, must adhere to these new sections, which is a discount between 500 and 1,000 euros for 48.4% of the market according to Anfac. For example, a car with emissions of 130 g of CO2 / km that yesterday cost € 18,000, today would cost € 17,320: € 680 less.

Now, the million dollar question is whether there will be a refund of the overpaid in terms of registration tax for all those who bought their car prior to the entry into force of this amendment. In principle Everything indicates that this measure will not be retroactiveIn addition, the additional provision in question does not raise such a possibility. However, it is the different autonomous communities who manage this tax, and therefore, they are the ones who have the last word.