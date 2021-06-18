The lower house of the US approved limiting the use of force by presidents

15 minutes. The United States (USA) took a first step on Thursday to limit the power of its presidents to use force against possible enemies, a capacity that constitutionally falls on Congress but that was partially transferred to the Presidency after the attacks of 11 September. September 2001.

With the support of both parties and the current president, Joe Biden, the US House of Representatives annulled legislation passed in 2002 to allow the use of force in Iraq, known as AUMF for its acronym in English. This gave the president greater power as the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

After the revocation of the bill in the Lower House, the ball is now on the Senate roof. It could start considering the measure next week.

Specifically, that 2002 legislation authorized then-President George W. Bush to take whatever actions he deemed “necessary and appropriate” to defend US national security against the threat posed at the time by Saddam Hussein, whom he accused of hiding weapons of massive destruction.

When the country withdrew from Iraq, that law remained in effect. Different US presidents – including Barack Obama and Donald Trump– They relied on it for the use of force against terrorist groups in Iraq, although there was no longer any link with Hussein.

Responsibility of the Congress

Over the years, support for that legislation waned, especially among Democrats. This awning believes that Congress should reclaim the power that the Constitution gives it to declare war.

“This is something that has been expected for a long time,” said the promoter of the initiative, Democrat Barbara Lee, representative of California, before the vote.

🚨BREAKING: My bill to repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF passed the House. After nearly 20 years of fighting for this, we’re finally one step closer to ending forever wars. – Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) June 17, 2021

“It is the responsibility of Congress to authorize the use of force and that authorization cannot be blank checks that each Administration use as it sees fit, “he said.

Even if the 2002 law is repealed, other legislation passed in 2001 to authorize the invasion of Afghanistan would still be in effect. Since then, it has been used by all presidents to justify attacks against terrorist groups around the world, including the Islamic State (IS).

The debate around this law is more complex. Some lawmakers believe it could fuel terrorist attacks and weaken the US position in the world.