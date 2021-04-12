The low effectiveness of the Chinese vaccine after the first dose

The coronavirus pandemic has forced pharmaceutical companies to work against the clock to find a vaccine against covid-19. An unprecedented situation in history that has shown the ability of science to find solutions to problems that arise.

Four compounds (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen) are currently approved in the European Union and more are expected to arrive in the coming months. In other countries, Chinese and Russian vaccines are also used. However, not all of them have the same effectiveness and the developed in the Asian giant are encountering numerous problems.

Chinese vaccines are showing a low level of protection against the coronavirus. (Photo by Naveen Sharma / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

As announced by Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the compounds developed in the country they do not have “very high protection rates”, which is causing the Chinese authorities to consider options such as modify application intervals or combine vaccines to achieve a better result.

It should be remembered that currently the injections of Sinopharm and Sinovac, both state companies, have been exported to at least 45 countries, mainly Asian, African and Latin American. For example, the effectiveness of the second has been shown to reach only 50.4% in the prevention of symptomatic infections after the administration of the two doses, according to a Brazilian study. In trials, the figure rose to 79%.

The most worrying data, however, is the one that has to do with with the administration of the first dose. A study by the University of Chile, a country very advanced with vaccination and which has had precisely this compound in an important way, has indicated that the efficacy between the first and second injection it is barely 3%.

What does this mean? That barely there is a difference between having taken the first dose and not having done it, since the probabilities of developing a serious infection by coronavirus are the same in case of contagion (except for that reduced 3%). Nor would it serve to stop the positives, as has happened in countries such as Israel, the United Kingdom or the United States that are advanced in vaccination.

To get a a certain degree of protection you have to wait 28 days necessary until the second dose is given and already two weeks after that second puncture a certain immunity is reached. That 50.4% from before, although it should be noted that it is reduced by 83.7% the need to be hospitalized for coronavirus and 100% to die, as pointed out by that same Brazilian study.

It should be remembered that vaccination does not prevent infection. Vaccines are used to avoid developing serious infections, but even being vaccinated it is possible to get coronavirus.

These data for the Chinese compound contrast with those of other vaccines. That 50% effectiveness rises above 90% with Pfizer, Moderna or Sputnik compounds after the two doses.

In addition, the much-maligned AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe offers 70% protection already after the first dose. To put it in context, only one injection from the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company would provide greater assurance of not developing severe symptoms (70%) than with the two doses of the Chinese compound (50.4%).

Chile is immersed in a wave of infections despite its high vaccination rate. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP via Getty Images)

The curious case of Chile

This weakness of Chinese vaccines may partly explain what is happening in Chile. The South American country is everything a benchmark in the region when it comes to vaccination. So far 12 million doses have been administered, which means that almost 63 people out of 100 have received at least the first injection, according to Our World in Data. Very high figures for a country that does not reach 20 million inhabitants.

However, the Chilean country is suffering a spike in infections that is very pronounced, with peaks of up to 9,000 positives per day, which translates into the worst figures of the entire pandemic. A situation that has forced the authorities to return to restrictions.

Chile breaks contagion records in the pandemic (Worldometers.info).

This increase in infections is partly explained by a false sense of security after the vaccination that has made Chileans lower their guard. But it may also have been important the little influence that Chinese compounds have in the development of protection, especially after the inoculation of the first dose.

Therefore now the ball is in the court of the Chinese authorities who must study in what way its two compounds they can guarantee greater immunity. The race against the coronavirus persists and its ability to mutate tests the ability of science to anticipate the changes experienced by the virus.

