the “low-cost” technology that will revolutionize your mobile battery

Unraveling lithium ions, or how the University of Cambridge works so that we can charge our smartphones in record times.

With the lithium ion technology almost exhausted in terms of improvements, the truth is that the industry no longer strives to find more density or greater capacities, but rather high loading rates so that a smartphone can be fully recharged in just 5 or 10 minutes.

The first company to try was Xiaomi, nothing less, that he presented us with his 200W HyperCharge with great fanfare and shortly after recognizing that indeed these powers degraded the batteries faster than they would like, problems derived from which the Government of China also doubted regarding wireless charging ultrafast and the interference it could cause.

In any case, the industry does not stop and the next movement is carried out by the University of Cambridge, no less, which published an article about its studies around low-cost techniques for looking inside lithium-ion batteries and improving their efficiency and performance, including load capacities that would be “groundbreaking” according to the researchers.

A group of researchers from the University of Cambridge is working on the lithium-ion technology of our batteries, seeking to discover the speed limits and thus achieve a never-before-seen charging efficiency that would even allow smartphones to be recharged in less than 5 minutes.

As is obvious, for now we do not know the details of a study that for now there has only been progress in an article published in recent days, reporting on a low-cost technique that allows you to observe the interior of lithium-ion batteries in a way that was impossible until now, thus being able to discover that there are different speed limits for downloading and recharging of this type of energy accumulators.

Thus, they have been able to study cycles to maximize potential depending on whether a battery is charging or discharging, something explained by Dr. Ashkay Rao of the Cavendish Laboratory in Cambridge, in charge of leading the research team.

When charging, the speed depends on how fast the lithium ions can pass through the active material particles. When discharging, the speed depends on how fast the ions are inserted at the edges. If we can control these mechanisms, we will make it possible for lithium-ion batteries to charge much faster.

The researchers add that it is no longer necessary to observe the inner workings of lithium batteries using expensive techniques such as electron microscopy or synchrotron X-rays, since this novel technique called interferometric scattering makes it possible to observe phase transitions in charge / discharge cycles in a faster and cheaper way, being able to better study the behavior of lithium ions to understand how quickly the cycles could be completed.

Is about a very important investigation, not only for smartphones but for all kinds of appliances, devices and even vehicles that use lithium ions as energy accumulators, since this technology was practically exhausted in terms of improvements and slow loading times make the necessary transition to models less dependent on fossil fuels difficult.

The high powers used by Xiaomi do not seem to be the solution to the problem either, since can increase the temperature of the battery and even cause it to explode, which is why investigations by such authoritative voices give us a glimpse of a more promising future.

This laboratory technique that we have developed offers a big change in the speed at which technology can advance, so that we can keep up with the rapid internal workings of a battery. The fact that we can see these phase limits charging in real time is truly amazing, and this technique could be an important piece for the development of next-generation batteries. Dr. Christoph Schnedermann from the Cavendish Laboratory.

Undoubtedly an interesting news that Independent extended to us from the United Kingdom, for now without too many details beyond that sufficient speeds could be achieved to charge a mobile battery in less than 5 minutes, without also causing the degradation suffered by high load powers … Let’s see when the future comes, then!

