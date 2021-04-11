the ‘low cost’ pool with a treatment plant that has swept online

With the arrival of spring and good weather, the swimming pools They have become one of the objects most sought after by many to install in a garden. Chain To field has released a pool that has been a success in its online catalog, where it has already been sold out.

It’s about the tubular pool with treatment plant from the Bestway brand, whose price is one of the greatest attractions of this product, since it costs 99.90 euros.

Also, the fact that this pool includes treatment plant It has increased the interest of many customers, which is why it is no longer available on its website, although stocks may remain in some physical stores.

Tubular Pool Treatment Plant, for sale in Alcampo.ALCAMPO

However, as reported by the Digital Economy, the supermarket chain is already working to replenish its stock as soon as possible.

As you can read in the technical information in this article, this circular-shaped pool has measures of 305 x 76 cm. The fact that it is removable makes it an ideal product to install in the garden during good weather and store it the rest of the year.