Once the decision was made not to stand for the presidential elections of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Iker Casillas you will have even more time for your family. The doorman continues to live in Porto with Sara Carbonero and her children, and in recent days they have wanted to relax without leaving the city by staying in a humble ‘low cost’ hotel located on the beachfront called Duas Portas.

It was the journalist herself who through his Instagram profile He has recorded his stay in this simple accommodation with views of the sea and the river. It is a restored 19th century house located in Porto, without boasting or luxuries but at the same time charming, as can be seen in the photos published by Sara Carbonero on her networks.

One of the stories published by Sara Carbonero.

It is striking that it is a humble hotel, a so-called ‘Bed & breakfast’ It offers bed and breakfast for a low price. Figures such as soccer players or television stars such as Iker Casillas and Sara Carbonero do not usually opt for this type of accommodation, but the couple has always demonstrated its simplicity in this regard and does not intend to hide these humble stays.

The last times have not been easy at home for the Casillas Carbonero. The presenter announced more than a year ago that she had ovarian cancer from which she had to undergo surgery and for which she received chemotherapy treatment, while the meta suffered a heart attack and continues to undergo control tests after this enormous scare. But little by little they see the light at the end of the tunnel, and on the way they try to enjoy their family and life to the fullest, as these escapes demonstrate.