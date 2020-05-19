Related video that might interest you:

Click to see the full video

Replay video

SETTING

disabled

Skip advertisement

FOLLOWING

Ester Expósito and Alex Speitzer live their love and more of the famous (TVNotas)

They are one of the most influential couples in social networks thanks to the projects that have launched them to world fame. The couple met on the filming of the tape Someone has to die. The actress of Elite and the actor from The club have decided to make their relationship public through their Instagram and here we tell you step by step how they met and fell in love.

© Provided by Chic Magazine

This is the love story between Ester Expósito and Alejandro Speitzer / Photo: Instagram @alejandrospeitzer

October 2019

Rumor has it Danna Paola who introduced them. The actor traveled to Madrid to start recording Someone has to die and it was there where they met officially, from that moment they began to follow and give each otherlikes in his posts Instagram. By then the actor had a relationship with actress Minnie West that would soon come to an end.

© Provided by Chic Magazine

November 2019

Alexander Speitzer moved to Spain to record and promote the new miniseries created by Manolo Caro, in which both actors participate. It was at this time that Alexander started dating a lot Ester, but also with the rest of the team. Some time later they were seen walking around Madrid, an act that increased suspicions of a possible romance.

December 2019

During this month, the cast of the miniseries goes on an excursion to Toledo and it is at this precise moment that they begin to upload photos together in the social networks. They also went up stories from the same places they visited, so his followers began to speculate on what was already evident.

Start 2020

By the beginning of the year, it was more evident that they were together, because in the social networks His photos were already commented using heart emojis. Both went on a trip to London where they shared new photos and later delighted their fans with new snapshots during their visit to the El Escorial spa.

© Provided by Chic Magazine

March 2020

The Spanish actress and the Mexican actor still do not confirm their relationship, but they are still seen walking around Madrid. In this month Ester He traveled to Mexico and Tulum was the chosen destination to spend a few days together. Although photos of the kissing couple were leaked, it was the actor who finally confirmed his romance with the it girl.

More news on MSN:

Ester Expósito: the most iconic photos of the Spanish actress (GQ)

I don’t know

I don’t know