Belinda is 28 and Christian Nodal 21, a detail that does not scold them at all since they enjoy their courtship to the fullest. “Christian has shown me to be a very mature man at 21 years of age, he is hardworking, attentive, affectionate, very talented, simple and shows me that I am important to him; also, they are not many years apart, they are only six, “said the singer.