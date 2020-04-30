Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Photo:

Amy Sussman / .

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas They steal the attention in each red carpet that appear, and it is that both in addition to being incredibly attractive make a perfect couple. The truth is that since they started their relationship they have not stopped giving something to talk about and all this intensified with its many beautiful weddings.

Today we are going to tell you how his love began and it is not like the conventional love story. After the many nick romances and that Priyanka conquered the United States with her beauty, he chose a time when he was single to write to him on Twitter and so love began.

“Several friends tell me that we should meet,” wrote the musician to the actress on the social network. After several months of sending messages and meet on the net, finally decided to meet. It happened in 2017 at a party. Months later they would appear together at the Met Gala that year. “We were both dressed as Ralph Lauren,” she later confessed.

It was until 2018 that through their social networks they confirmed that they were in love and in a formal relationship. From the first moment they were serious that they wanted a future together. Now they are one of the show’s most beloved couples and they certainly look great together.

Many believe that age could be something that brings them problems in the future, however neither of them has shown that this is a problem, on the other hand to resolve their religious beliefs they decided to have several weddings and thus they managed to include the two families.

Currently she appears in the music videos of the Jonas Brothes and he accompanies her to their important events, both are just perfect together and demonstrate that love overcomes the barriers of age and religion.

.