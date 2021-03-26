“The Love of Lesbian concert will be safer than the terrace of any bar”

Love of Lesbian, in a performance at the FIB in pre-covid times (Photo: Xavi Torrent / WireImage)

Don’t you know where I came back today?

Where we used to scream

Love of Lesbian fans will never have sung the start of ‘There where we used to scream’ like 5,000 of them will this Saturday. It will be a shout under the masks and with the occasional suspicion in the concert / “epidemiological experiment” that the band celebrates at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona.

Pandemic irresponsibility or the first day of the future of live music? The public will experience a show without social distance, something that has aroused the mistrust of those who fear that it represents a source of transmission. On the other hand, the public and organizers see a perfect occasion to show that culture is safe, also with people close by.

The first diagnosis of the attendees is clear: “If I was scared I would not go.” The headline is given by Anna, for whom “the security measures are wonderful; in the Palau there will be more security than on the terrace of a bar, where there are people without masks or with some dirty and old ones, without distance … ”.

Attendees will have to pass an antigen test hours before the concert and must wear the FFP2 masks that the organization will deliver at the entrance of a venue that will fill a little less than a third of its total capacity. Of course, the fans this time will not be sitting or far from each other. Nor will there be an individualized subsequent tracking.

If things go very wrong and it can be traced that the concert has been a danger it will be a very fucked up blow for the music Anna

“Social distance is talked about as a serious problem and it is actually more a matter of time, because in the supermarket you meet people. We will be there longer but we are careful and in the supermarket, no one measures your temperature or gives you a new mask … There will be no …

