Kendall Jenner is the highest-paid model in the world. At 23 years old, he has become a world celebrity and mannequin of the best brands, as well as an angel from Victoria’s Secret. However, it seems that he is not doing so well in love, because according to the magazine ‘People’, he has put an end to his romance with an NBA player.

Unlike her sisters, Kendall has tried to keep his personal life private. She is the only one of the 6 children of Kris Jenner who has no descendants, who uses social networks for professional purposes and who does not make her relationships on Instagram official.

New fashion couple in the US

Only television superstar Ellen Degenere could get the young woman to make a confession of this caliber. It was just a few days ago, before the presenter, the young woman admitted that she was dating the Australian player, Ben Simmons, and that he did not rule out going through the altar with him.

Jenner, cover of the new issue of ‘Vogue’ magazine in Australia, said on the show that her mother approved of the relationship but wanted to keep it discreet in the background: “I was able to see how my sisters treated care and it’s great to learn from that. For me, many things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally believe that doing public things makes everything more complicated. ” About the wedding, he replied: “Maybe. Not now, but maybe one day. “

Passion for basketball players

Kendall seems to have a soft spot for basketball players. In fact of the few boyfriends who are known, two are NBA cracks.

In January 2017, the model could be seen with Jordan Clarkson, in an exclusive party that took place in a well-known local in Los Angeles.

Then she was related to Blake Griffin when this was central to the Los Angeles Clippers. The romance lasted about six months or so. US media speculated that the reason for the breakup was Griffin’s transfer to another city when he was transferred to the Detroit Pistons.

They were the fashion couple

For about a year, rumors had been heard about an alleged relationship of Jenner with the Australian Ben simmons. In May 2018 they were seen having lunch at a Beverly Hills hotel and dining at a New York restaurant with a group of friends.

Simmons was born in the city of Melbourne and raised in Australia. Her father is of African descent and her mother is Australian. He has five siblings and started playing basketball at age seven. He is a year younger than Kendall.

It so happens that his ex-girlfriend is also a celebrity because before he became Jenner’s new boyfriend, he dated singer Tinashe.

In fact, it was rumored at the time that Kendall may have been the cause of her breakup with Tinashe since after the news of the possible romance between Simmons and Jenner came out, the singer’s younger brother published a series of Tweets in which he accused the player of being unfaithful to his sister with the model.

On the other hand, the fans of the player seem that they are not at all happy with the performance of the 22-year-old base.

Apparently, this has not been the best season for Simmons and the followers of the Philadelphia 76ers believe that it is one more victim than the one known as’Kardashian curse’.

The constant rumors of infidelity on the part of Kendall, report American media, would have taken their toll on the relationship. Days ago, the successful model was splendid at the Cannes Film Festival. And she chose a suggestive song for her Instagram stories: a song by rapper Tyler The Creator, which assures “I don’t love you anymore”. We will see how the novel ends.