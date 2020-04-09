Niurka Marcos Y Bobby larios they lived a controversial romance until 2006, this was characterized by being intense and very problematic, since at that time they were one of the most mediatic couples in the show. The love-hate relationship of both ended badly and if you do not remember it, we leave you the story.

They met in 2003 during the recordings of the soap opera Velo de Novia, when the Cuban was still married to Juan Osorio. Later the vedette separated from the producer and began her romance with Larios. He was a dancer and actor who, since the late 90s, was chopping stone in the entertainment world.

The way of being of both fit very well and they were seen very in love everywhere, they even made hot calendars for their fans where they showed all their anatomy.

Niurka Marcos and Bobby Larios sharing the natural settings to bring their calendar to life / Mexico, 2006. Credits: Mezcalent.

It all ended in May 2006, when she revealed that he had taken her things and left the house where they lived. Juan Osorio even commented on the relationship and revealed that it was his immaturity that ended everything. For her part, the Cuban did not remain silent either and attacked him saying with her characteristic tone: “He feels very beautiful and handsome, my house is not a brothel to go in and out every time you throw a tantrum.”

Finally the love ended in the middle of scandalous and indirect interviews. The actress ruled out that the separation was motivated by money, however that was the biggest speculation. The truth is Larios’ career stalled, many say that it was Osorio who put a stop to it, however others blame the little talent of the dancer.

