The Louvre museum is one of the icons of France and one of the most important tourist spots in the entire European continent.

Tourism has been one of the industries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One element that we cannot lose sight of during this contingency is how it will return to normal.

Figures from the TEA Global Attractions Attendance Report warn which museums have the highest number of visits in the world, at least until 2018, when the COVID-19 pandemic did not wreak havoc with all kinds of repercussions in the world.

Within this projection it was noted that the Louvre museum was the one that registered the most visits per year, with more than 10 million 200 thousand attendees, followed by the National Museum of China, with an attendance of 8 million 610 thousand people.

In third place was the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with an attendance of 7 million 360 thousand people and the Vatican museums that added more than 6 million 760 thousand attendees during that year.

The Louvre reopens

The Louvre will reopen on July 6 and the news occurs at a somewhat critical moment, as the WHO has warned of a serious outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the region, in the face of a pandemic that does not stop.

Unless changes are announced, the reopening of the Louvre has new protocols to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The first rule is that tickets must be booked online, while visitors over 11 years of age must necessarily wear face masks.

The visit will only be made following a route, so it will not be possible to freely explore the various rooms of the museum, unless the number of visitors is extremely small.

Until now it is known that the Louvre will only open 70 percent of all its exhibitions that are spread over 45 thousand square meters, with more than 30 thousand pieces such as the iconic Mona Lisa or Venus de Milo.

An estimate projected by El País warns that the Louvre has lost 40 million euros during the confinement in which we find ourselves due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will end the agglomerations that characterized these museums.

