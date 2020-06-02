Spain is once again at the bottom of Europe in terms of electric mobility due to the “scarce” development of recharging infrastructure, according to the “Electromobility Barometer” corresponding to the first quarter of 2020, which values ​​both the penetration of electric vehicles as charging points, prepared by the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac).

On a base 100 index, Spain reached 17.2 points, eight tenths more than in the previous study, while the European average (EU-15) stood at 29.8 points, with an increase of almost two points .

According to Anfac, the growth of Spain compared to the previous quarter is driven by the increase in the penetration of electrified models, “but it is clearly insufficient compared to the rest of the European countries”, since they maintain a faster pace towards the development of recharging infrastructures and the incorporation of electromobility in its car park.

For this reason, despite the increase in demand for electric cars in Spain, the rate of electrification is growing faster in Europe, with an average of 32.2 points (as far as electric vehicles are concerned), 14 points above the Spanish.

Recharging infrastructure

Thus, Spain also remains at the bottom of Europe in the indicator of recharging infrastructure penetration, according to the Barometer, reaching 16.8 points, registering only one tenth of growth compared to the previous quarter.

This places the country ten points below the European average (27.3) and very far from states with a clear commitment to the development of recharging infrastructure such as Norway (150.7 points), the Netherlands (121.3) or the Republic Czech (95.6), the latter who has made a great effort in the installation of fast charging points in recent months.

Autonomous communities

At the national level, the top three positions in the electromobility ranking remain with Catalonia (23.7 points) leading the table, followed by Asturias and Madrid, which grew two points each, ranking 22.9 and 21.3 points, respectively.

In this sense, Anfac has highlighted the “remarkable” growth of Cantabria, with 6.2 more points, which places it in fourth position with 20.7 points on average, thanks to the launch of the Efficient Renove Plan and the push the development of rapid recharge infrastructure in the community.

Currently, Spain has more than 7,600 public recharging points spread throughout the territory, a figure that Anfac calls “insufficient” to supply future demand if the objectives set by the Government to reach three million electrified vehicles are met in 2030.

