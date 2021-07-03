The Lotus Emira “primes” its official presentation with this new teaser video

The Lotus emira supposes a turning point for the English firm. During the last few years, the novelties that reached their portfolio were limited to special editions that helped their models not die of starvation. However, thanks to the irruption of Geely in its capital, things have changed. So much so that in barely five years they have created a electric supercar high-flying, the Evija, and a new access sports.

This model is the Emira, chosen to relieve veterans Elise, Exige and Evora. We have already told you about him on occasion, although the details that are known about the project are still kept under seven keys. However, so that the firm’s fans are aware of its evolution, the brand’s communication team has published various previews in the form of teasers. Now, days before its official presentation, the last one arrives.

The new Lotus Emira shows, subtly, part of its side …

To make it public, the brand has chosen its official Facebook account. The clip lasts a few seconds, but they are enough to see a new map of the Emira. If we already knew some traces of its front, rear or interior, now it is the turn of part of the front next to the right front wheel arch. It is not very revealing, but it is enough to realize that the design team has used fluid lines and a sporty cut.

Nor to ignore another couple of details. First of all, the trimmed front hood size and the arched shape that surrounds the wheel. This marked line of tension dies under the “A” pillar and the exterior mirror, although shortly after it jumps to the door and, we imagine, will continue along the rest of the side. Second, the position of the lunette or “down” position of the “A” pillar. The alloy wheels are also sensed, but they are not well appreciated.

Be that as it may, we are convinced that the Lotus design team will offer a vehicle that lives up to the expectations of the firm. If all goes according to plan, the official debut of the Lotus Emira will take place the next day July 6th, so it is a matter of waiting a little longer to know it in depth. Or that some impertinent leak do us a favor and forward some images with which to dissect his physiognomy.

Source – Lotus Cars by Facebook