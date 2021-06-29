“The loss of smell and sense of taste made us suspect which was the entry point for the virus”

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

Jaime Marco has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Valencia in 1979. He has published 56 publications in the international ENT journals, Acta Otolaringologíca Scandinava, Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, Hearing Research, Laryngoscope, British Journal of Pharmacology, Archives of Otorhinolaryngology , Otology & Neurotology and 197 publications in national journals. Currently, he is the president of the SEORL-CCC.

Otolaryngology is a specialty somewhat unknown to people in general, who usually associate it only with ear problems. Could you explain what this specialty consists of?

As he says, the ENT is the specialty of the ear, but we also have the head and neck of the pharynx, larynx, fossa and paranasal sinuses. In fact, the name of the Spanish Society of Otorhinolaryngology is added Head and Neck Surgery (SEORL and CCC). For the rest, we take care of auditory function, phonation and the senses of smell and taste and swallowing.

The pathology of snoring and apneas during sleep are also treated by otorhinolaryngologists, among other specialists. I also want to point out that the salivary glands and the thyroid and parathyroid glands are part of our MIR teaching program. Today, otoneurosurgical activity through the temporal bone and the skull base through the nostrils is common in large ENT and CCC Services in large hospitals with the collaboration and help of our fellow neurosurgeons. Facial plastics, in general, and rhinoseptoplasty, in particular, are also the subject of our specialty.

What are the most common problems or pathologies that otolaryngologists usually treat?

The most common are upper respiratory infections, which include the ear through the Eustachian tube; tonsillitis pharyngitis, otitis, inflammatory alterations of the larynx and sinusitis. But we cannot forget the deviations of the nasal septum and hypertrophy of the nasal turbinates. Of course, hearing loss is one of the most frequent causes of consultation in both children and adults of a certain age.

Could they be prevented?

The best prevention for upper tract infections is vaccination against common pathogens, so we have been able to observe how in the new generations, who were vaccinated against these pathogens, all these pathologies have clearly decreased. The masks that we all use now also prove to be effective in preventing pharyngitis and tonsillitis in addition to the flu, as we are seeing. In general, good nasal ventilation helps to avoid all these problems

Focusing again on the specialty, how are you currently? How has the health crisis caused by Covid-19 affected you?

Otolaryngology is a living specialty that continues to grow in anatomical and functional limits, as I have pointed out in response to the first question and evolving in the traditional pathologies of ENT. It is a specialty that is developing strongly. The proof is a growth in quantity and quality in the Spanish MIR system and in other countries.

It has affected us a lot, since COVID settles in the first place in the naso and oropharynx, which is our field of action, and where the usual traditional or fibroscope scans produce the dreaded aerosols through coughing, saliva or sneezing. Unfortunately, many colleagues have been affected by the pandemic and five of our partners have died due to it. Today an ENT clinic is a place that looks more like a space laboratory than a traditional clinic. Apart from masks and gloves we use all kinds of PPE protection including glasses and visors.

Regarding the pathology, it has been the loss of smell (anosmia) and the sense of taste (ageusia) that made us suspect from the first moment which was the entry point of the virus, we are also now analyzing from the SERL and CCC the role of COVID in hearing loss.

New technologies and social networks are present in all work areas, including health. How has the internet impacted your day-to-day life as professionals?

Our way of acting, studying, evaluating our patients, storing our information and communicating has changed. Last October the SEORL and CCC launched the WebApp to update ENT training in collaboration with GSK and GAES / Amplifon, very versatile with videos, access to referenced articles and which has 108 chapters that cover the entire specialty and that it can be consulted online and downloaded.

In terms of research, what challenges does the specialty face?

Research in Otolaryngology is very varied and affects all fields of the same that are multiple, but I would focus on sensorineural hearing loss and vertigo and head and neck cancer both at the most basic level and in clinical research. Proof of this are the numerous publications by Spanish otorhinolaryngologists in a high-quality journal with a high impact factor

Is it committed to research in the Spanish Society of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery?

It has always been one of the objectives of the SEORL and CCC, proof of this is that one of the committees of the SEORL and CCC is called that and in our congress we always have a research forum with high-level communications. In a country where research in surgical specialties is often precarious and very difficult, always at the expense of the effort and dedication of the otolaryngologist, the SEORL and CCC always try to support and help research in our field with their scholarships

Finally, where do you think the future of this specialty is heading?

We do not set any limits, imagining the future in Medicine and Surgery is always lagging behind. I finished my residency in 1983 and from what I learned in exploration techniques, surgery, technology and treatments, I believe that 80% have been widely surpassed.

We are moving towards increasingly objective and reliable exploration and diagnosis techniques, with a technology that is surpassed annually and surgery that is increasingly technical and at the same time more affordable for all specialists. More and better solutions for our patients. I see the future every day in my field of specialization: otology and otoneurosurgery and the treatment of hearing loss and vertigo.