Monday June 1, 2020, p. 4

Madrid. Lionel Messi, a FC Barcelona player, admitted that football will never be the same after the coronavirus pandemic passes, and confessed that it creates enormous frustration to know that many people saw family and friends die and “they could not even fire them … There can be nothing worse than losing the people you love the most.

Most of us are left with the doubt of what the world will be like after everything that happened. Beyond the confinement and the situation that caught us by surprise, many people had a really bad time because this situation affected them in some way, he said in an interview for El País Semanal.

The Argentine striker, who is preparing for the return to activity of the Spanish League, said: I think there were many negative things in this crisis, but there can be nothing worse than losing the people you love the most, that creates frustration for me. huge and it seems to me the most unfair of all.

Messi added that when the worst happens and you have to adapt to the new normal soccer, like life in general, I think it will not be the same again.

Barcelona will resume its bid to defend the Spanish tournament title on Saturday June 13 as a visitor against Real Mallorca after a three-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while Real Madrid will host Eibar a day later, they announced on Sunday. the organizers of La Liga.

The restart of the season will begin with a derby between Seville and Real Betis on June 11 and there will be matches for the next seven days, with Barça hosting Leganés on June 16 and Real Madrid playing at home against Valencia on 18 same month.

As in the Bundesliga, all La Liga matches until the end of the season will take place without spectators. The Blaugrana club is leading (58 points) with two units of advantage over the merengue box, after 27 dates.

Organizers only gave the schedule for the first two rounds of matches, although La Liga chief Javier Tebas confirmed that there will be matches every day of the week until the season is completed on July 19.

The English Premier League will restart on June 17 and the Italian Serie A on June 20. In this regard, Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp admitted that the resumption of training gives him immense relief. We have never been in our lives nine weeks without playing. This is all different, but also interesting.

To be honest, this makes all the difference to us; get together and spend an hour or two here. You have this contact, this interaction directly on the court and not through a computer or a screen. It is an immense relief, said the German coach.

