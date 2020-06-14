The Lord of the Skies, see the complete series online | Telemundo

The Lord of the Skies became one of the most successful series on Telemundo, who brought the story of Beloved Carrillo Fuentes, a famous S @ nalo trafficker who became legendary for his mu3rt3.

Telemundo has on its page videos of the episodes of the first season; However, it has some setbacks since they do not reproduce, so we give you another option to enjoy this story here.

Rafael Amaya gave birth to Aurelio Casillas (Carrillo Fuentes) a visionary n @ rc0traficante who became famous for innovating in moving to the United States through the air, hence his nickname.

It may interest you: Rafael Amaya never reappeared, The Lord of the Skies is still absent

In the first season Carrillo Fuentes’s life is approached very similar to what is known, up to the legend that his face was operated to completely transform it and stop being sought by the DEA.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

As in reality, the series implied that Casillas lost his life in said intervention, but derived from the success of the drama they decided that he would continue his adventures and that is how there are currently 7 seasons of the series.

The Lord of the Skies became popular for addressing highly controversial real-life issues, both from Mexico, as well as the United States and other countries such as Colombia, very much in his style and with a little more fiction.

Also read: Rafael Amaya and his loves, many of them crossed the screen

The scandal came to the series when its protagonist, Rafael Amaya, disappeared from it. At first it was alleged that he had health problems, that working in a cave with bats had caused serious damage to him.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

However, Amaya did not return to history and rumors emerged that he had relapsed into the world of dr0g @ s. Then the news that Aurelio Casillas would return in the seventh season became a feat. However, it was only to say goodbye.

The Lord of the Skies season one, two, three, four, five, six and seven.