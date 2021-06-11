‘The Lord of the Rings’ will have an anime film from Warner Bros.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series isn’t the only adaptation of Tolkien’s work on the way. Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema announced The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim, an anime film that will serve as a prequel to Peter Jackson’s trilogy. According to Deadline, everything indicates that the acclaimed director will not be directly involved with the project. However, this could change in the future.

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim takes place 250 years before the original trilogy. The story will be centered on Helm Hammerhand, former king of Rohan. As its title implies, the plot will be bolstered by the War of the Rohirrim, an epic confrontation that “shapes Middle-earth”; plus some unknown events about Helm’s Deep. You may remember that this place was one of the main locations in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

The new adaptation of The Lord of the Rings will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama, who already has extensive experience in anime after taking over Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (2004). If we go back even further in his history, we can find his participation as artist in Akira’s feature film (1988) and in Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989). He will also co-direct Blade Runner: Black Lotus alongside Shinji Aramaki.

Helm’s Deep in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’

Although Peter Jackson apparently will not be involved in The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim, who will do so is Philippa Boyens. You may remember her for being the screenwriter for virtually every Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies. In fact, she is an almost inseparable companion of Jackson, as she also wrote the scripts for King Kong (2005), The Lovely Bones and Mortal Engines (2018). Of course, Boyens will only be a consultant for the project.

The animation will be in charge of Sola Entertainment, owner of the acclaimed Sola Digital Arts studio. In his portfolio of productions we find Evangelion: Another Impact (2015), Ultraman (2019), Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (2020) and the aforementioned Blade Runner: Black Lotus (2021).

“This will be another JRR Tolkien’s epic representation of the world that had never been told before. We are honored to partner with so much of the incredible talent behind both film trilogies, along with creative new luminaries to tell this story, “said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation. Unfortunately, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim does not have a release date yet.

