The Lord of the Rings: they reveal possible launch date of the Amazon series – Tomatazos

Do you want to go back to Middle Earth? Amazon would love to know that it does, because it has a series of franchise-related projects on the way that grew out of the story created by JRR Tolkien, and it wouldn’t like the hundreds of millions of dollars it invested in what can be seen on its streaming platform does not give you the expected results. In recent weeks we have not stopped hearing news about the Lord of the Rings series that the company is preparing, and one of the recent rumors has to do, finally, with the date on which its first season will be released.

In case you haven’t been aware, or in case you need a little reminder, the series that will adapt the Lord of the Rings trilogy came into the hands of Amazon after the studio went into auction for its television rights. , which it won by offering the amount of US $ 250 million in November 2017. This could not have been achieved without first committing to make at least five seasons and with this figure it automatically became the most expensive television series in history . For comparison, the first batch of Game of Thrones episodes – 59% cost a total of US $ 90 million according to IndieWire.

The series will not be a remake of the films directed by Peter Jackson, but it is actually a prequel whose events took place thousands of years before everything that can be read in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, as well that on that side the fans do not have to worry if at some point they believed that they would see another actor “replace” Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen and company.

It’s known that Jennifer salke, the head of Amazon Studios, is very confident in what is being done despite the inconveniences that have arisen in the process including the fact that production was delayed and after finishing the pilot episode it was recast to replace one of its actors, who only said that the company wanted to continue in a different direction in relation to what had been raised with the character he was going to play in the season.

Recently a rumor began to be shared on Twitter where a fan account of The Lord of the Rings assures that the premiere of the series will arrive very soon. According to LOTR FRANCE, Amazon’s marketing campaign to promote the series will begin between October and November of this year, clarifying that confirmation is still awaiting, and that the first season of the series will arrive at some point during the first quarter of 2022. .

Amazon has not confirmed the information yet !! But the marketing campaign is expected to start in October / November 2021. Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings is scheduled for release between January and March 2022!

While Amazon’s ambitious project continues to make headlines, these days it was also confirmed that an animated film will soon arrive that will allow fans to return to the Tolkien universe. Is about The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim, whose global distribution will be in charge of Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema, who are working hard so that it can reach theaters as soon as possible. This project will feature Oscar-winner Philippa Boyens, the co-writer of the film trilogy, as one of the scriptwriters for the new story so fans can rest easy knowing that the new movie will be in the right hands after all. .

