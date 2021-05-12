‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’ in 4K leads a collapsing Spanish box office

Strange weekend at the Spanish box office. Between May 7 and 9, cinemas raised slightly less than one and a half million euros, which translates into the worst weekend in terms of collection since the end of March. Coinciding with good weather and the end of the State of Alarm, cinemas have fallen from more than two million the previous weekend, that is, they have lost 32% of the audience.

Again, and for the second week in a row, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ leads the box office. This time Warner Bros. has re-released ‘The Two Towers’, the second installment of the trilogy that is available in 4K in theaters this week. This debut has raised slightly less than that of ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’: from the 314,206 euros of this we went to 292,703 euros. A continuous result that means that the majority of those who went to see the first one have gone to see its continuation. It also has the best average collection per cinema, 1,152 euros.

We said that it is a strange weekend, and it is that Despite having lost viewers, the top 5 has been almost completely renewed, with the highest positions on the list occupying four premieres. In second position is ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’, the Colombian drama directed by Fernando Trueba and with Javier Cámara as the protagonist. BTeam has premiered it on 191 screens, which has become 161,017 euros in its debut and an average of 843 euros per cinema. It is not to shoot rockets, but the decrease in spectators makes it the second most watched.

‘Nobody’ is the only movie that repeats in the top 5. In its second week, this action comedy distributed by Universal has dropped 54% in revenue, adding 117,062 euros to a total of 454,176. It will cost you to reach a million euros, if you can keep it long enough to do so.

‘Those who wish my death’, a thriller starring Angelina Jolie, opens in fourth place with 101,034 euros. We cannot even consider it a good figure, taking into account that it was in 288 cinemas and its average is a very low 351 euros in each of them. The truth is that Warner Bros has been one of the distributors with the best results throughout the pandemic, so we will see how this proposal of hers is maintained.

Closes the top 5 ‘White shark’, an American aquatic thriller premiered by A Contracorriente. It raises 94,030 euros, a figure slightly better than that of ‘Those who wish for my death’ if we take into account that it has been released in fewer cinemas (215) and has a better average (437 euros). But it is not a good debut either.

They all fall

The rest of the films in the top 20 lose many viewers, between 37% and 65% (‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ is down 95%, but it makes sense within Warner Bros. ‘weekly delivery strategy.) ‘Nomadland’ falls to sixth place, ‘Chaos Walking, to seventh and’ Watchmen of the Night: Infinity Train ‘suffers a great loss of viewers that places it in tenth. Even so, SelectaVisión’s anime proposal has worked better than many would have expected and by now it will have exceeded one million euros in total collection.

As for the other premieres, ‘Quo vadis, Aida?’ de Vercine narrowly enters the top 20, in last place with 16,516 euros. ‘4 days’, a drama starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis and distributed by DeAPlaneta, does not even make the list.

We’ll see if the premieres this Friday manage to raise the collection a bit. Universal bets on a black comedy, ‘This body feels like death’; TriPictures releases Zack Snyder’s Netflix movie ‘Army of the Dead’ in many theaters; and of course he plays ‘The Return of the King’ in the return to Middle-earth in 4K. Other less commercial films are ‘Children of the Sun’ by Caramel or ‘Living without us’ by Surtsey.