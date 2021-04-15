‘The Lord of the Rings’: The actor who played the orc Grishnakh tells of his panic attack in the middle of filming

Orcs are people too. Literally: underneath those monsters, as disgusting as they are memorable, from ‘The Lord of the Rings’ are real actors. We probably wouldn’t recognize them from the street, but we know some of their scenes by heart.

This is the case of Australian actor Stephen Ure, whom you may have seen in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia. The lion, the witch and the wardrobe ‘like a faun, but you’ve certainly seen him in Peter Jackson’s trilogy, in which he gave life to various orcs throughout the three films. Of the dozens of anecdotes that he and his colleagues will have, one not especially pleasant for him has come to light.

It happened on the set of ‘The Two Towers’, in which Ure played Grishnakh, the orc who wanted to eat Merry and Pippin and chased them into the Fangorn Forest to be crushed by Treebeard. “As Grishnakh, we were between takes and suddenly I lost the ability to swallow. That made me panic and start to hyperventilate a bit,” recalls the actor in an interview for a thrillist. “The more panic you get, the worse it is. I had never experienced a panic like that. I was about three seconds away from ripping my face off so I could breathe, because I thought I couldn’t.”

Ure refers to the prosthesis he wore on his face, a mask that kept those around him from knowing that he was having a panic attack. “No one knew why I was under all that stuff. Suddenly I couldn’t swallow anymore. And no one knew anything. That was my own little episode. I lost my papers altogether for a minute. It could have been terrible. If I got that face ripped off, we would have wasted the whole day. That would have cost tens of thousands of dollars“.

Incognito companion

The most curious thing about Stephen Ure’s passage through ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is that he participated in all three films (and also, later, in ‘The Hobbit’) but most of his companions never saw his face . “At the farewell party I knew the people, but I found myself standing alone in a corner because no one knew who I was”.

And is that Ure’s routine on the set was to start at 2 in the morning to have prosthetics put on his face for four and a half hours. “When I was ready at 5:30, people began to arrive and I was unrecognizable.” I should have looked up the makeup group at the party.