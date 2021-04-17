The Lord of the Rings Series

Markella Kavenagh was the first confirmed name for the cast. The Australian, who appears credited to play a character named Tyra, has participated in series such as’Break stomper‘,’The mystery of Hanging Rock‘ Y ‘The Cry‘. Nothing else has emerged about who the mysterious Tyra will be.

In early 2020, the first big list of confirmed names to join Kavenagh arrived: Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman.

On December 3, Amazon released a new statement confirming up to twenty new names of performers from New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the United States, including: Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry , Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells, Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker and Sara Zwangobani.

“The world that JRR Tolkien created is epic, diverse and full of emotion. These extraordinarily talented artists, hailing from different parts of the world, represent the culmination of a multi-year search to find brilliant and unique artists who bring this universe of life to life. new “, they say JD Payne Y Patrick McKay, showrunners and executive producers of the series. “The international cast of the Amazon Original Lord of the Rings series is more than just a cast. It is a family. We are delighted to welcome each of them to Middle-earth.”