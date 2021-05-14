The Lord of the Rings series signed a renowned director

The director of two bombastic Netflix series has just been hired by Amazon to work on the Lord of the Rings series.

The director of The witcher and of Jupiter’s Legacy, Charlotte Brändström, will be part of the series of The Lord of the rings, which will be transmitted by Amazon Prime Video.

According Deadline, Brändström will be leading two episodes of the production. With this announcement, the French woman joins JA Bayona, who directed the first two episodes, already Wayne che yip, which will lead four chapters.

The adaptation is currently being filmed in New Zealand It is expected that it can still be launched in 2021.

The aforementioned director spoke about her contract with the franchise.

“I am very excited to be guided through Middle Earth by JD’s vision. [Payne] and Patrick [McKay] and immerse myself in the iconic world of JRR Tolkien. It is a great privilege to be in New Zealand to work with the outstanding set of creative talents at Amazon Studios, ”said Brändström.

For its part, the synopsis of the series was revealed, you can read below:

This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. It will take viewers into an era when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory, and fell to ruin. The unlikely heroes were put to the test, hope hung by the finest threads. The greatest villain to ever emerge from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover the entire world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the much-feared reappearance of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains. From the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the impressive island kingdom of Númenor. Even to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will last long afterward. they left.