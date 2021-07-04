The Lord of the Rings series is accused of toxic work environment and Amazon responds

The series of The Lord of the rings It is still in its production stage in New Zealand but things have gotten tough for the company. A few days ago the accident of a stunt double on the set was reported through Comicbook; The accusations of a toxic work environment for the staff reached the ears of the top executives, however, through a new statement they assure that the statements are totally false. It is not the first time that Amazon has been singled out for not treating its workers fairly.

According to the information from Comicbook, Dayna grant, stuntman with more than twenty years of experience in the field and with a resume that includes Mad Max: Furia En El Camino – 97%, suffered an accident on the set of the series of The Lord of the rings which caused an aneurysm in the brain and spinal damage. Her delicate condition makes her need surgery and her family approached Give a Little (crowdfunding page) for support. Through the request it was revealed that the operation has a cost of approximately US $ 42 thousand. Dayna She is the mother of three and runs a stunt school in New Zealand.

In the case of Dayna, an Amazon spokesperson shared a statement regarding allegations of an unsafe work environment on the set of the series of The Lord of the rings.

Amazon Studios takes the health, physical and emotional well-being of our cast and crew very seriously. As a top priority, production equipment continues to fully comply with New Zealand WorkSafe government safety and security regulations. Any allegation or report that activities on set are unsafe or out of regulations is completely inaccurate.

WorkSafe has specific regulations for workplace accidents, however, claims must meet some requirements to be considered “reportable events”:

A reportable event is any of the following events arising from work: a reportable death, illness or injury, or a reportable incident. Only serious events are meant to be reported. These trigger requirements to preserve the site, notify the regulator, and keep records. The reportable incident, illness, injury or death must arise from the conduct of the business or company. It could be due to the state of the workplace, the way work activity is organized, or the way equipment or substances are used.

The series of The Lord of the rings It is one of the most anticipated thanks to the magnitude of the work on which it will be based and the great fame of the films released between 2001 and 2003. JRR Tolkien fans are scattered all over the world and expect everything with high expectations. kind of news about it. It is important to mention that Amazon has been quite secretive regarding the deep details of the production, even sharing a few months ago a somewhat vague synopsis about what it does not expect.

At the moment there is no exact date on the premiere of the series of The Lord of the rings on Prime Video but the time is getting closer. This immense production will compete with some large franchises that are being developed by other studios, for example, Foundation on Apple TV, The Three Body Problem on Netflix or Game of Thrones spin-offs – 59% on HBO. A voracious competition is approaching.

