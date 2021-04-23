The Lord of the Rings returns to theaters on its 20th anniversary | Entertainment

From April 30 to May 22, 2021, the films of the Lord of the Rings trilogy will be screened again on the occasion of its 20th anniversary.

It seems a lie, but this 2021 is no more and no less than 20 years since The Lord of the Rings, the epic and Oscar-winning movie trilogy of Peter jackson based on the acclaimed books by JR Tolkien starring, among others, Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Sean Bean, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving and Liv Tyler.

To celebrate this event, from April 30 to May 22, 2021, the The Lord of the Rings trilogy remastered in 4K, being able to enjoy this epic adventure on the big screen with the best image and sound quality.

For the convenience of fans, each movie will be released in order and will be available for one week. Thus, from April 30 to May 6 you will be able to see The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, from May 7 to 13 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers will be available, and finally from 14 to 22 May screening The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

The return of the Lord of the Rings trilogy in theaters Without a doubt, it comes of great help for some injured theaters that are still suffering the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, until recently most of the cinemas in Spain were closed and with hardly any notable premieres on the billboard, so these films will represent a new incentive for viewers to return to movie theaters that strictly comply with COVID-19 prevention measures.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy of films will be back in theaters in 4K from April 30 to May 22, 2021. Will you ever enjoy this iconic film saga on the big screen again?

