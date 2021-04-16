The Lord of the Rings returns to Spanish cinemas

Share

Fans of The Lord of the Rings will be able to see the story again in theaters in Spain. All the information below!

In 2001, precisely around Christmas time, theaters were preparing to welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. A saga that marked a whole generation and that continues to be successful over the years. So much so, that Amazon Prime Video is working on a series that will return to Middle Earth. And now the big screen welcomes you again.

Warner Bros. recently announced that it will release the remastered 4K version of The Lord of the Rings in Spanish theaters on April 30. These are new remasters of ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, ‘The Two Towers’ and ‘The Return of the King’ supervised by Peter Jackson himself and will be in theaters between April 30 and May 6, between 7 and May 13, and between May 14 and 22, respectively. This means that fans of the franchise will have a week to see each of the installments in spectacular 4K and on the big screen again, like 20 years ago.

It should be noted that unfortunately these are the original editions, not the extended ones.

Remastering process

Director Peter Jackson explained a few months ago what the work of remastering The Lord of the Rings had consisted of, a work that he enjoyed thanks to the possibilities that technological advances have given him: “I realized how inconsistent they were, and that’s actually due to the way the trilogy was shot, in 35mm. Color sync was done in an old photographic mechanical way for the first film, then we switched to digital color sync for the 35mm of the next two. Now we are able to modify individual colors, something we couldn’t do 20 years ago, so it’s fun to have all the toys. We didn’t have all these things to play with in the old days. ” Jackson is very satisfied with the result, since now “all the films seem to be filmed at the same time”.

