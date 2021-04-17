‘The Lord of the Rings’ returns to Spanish cinemas on April 30 with a 4K remastering

Christmas 2001 was a before and after for fantastic cinema: ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ hit theaters. Two sagas that have marked an entire generation and that we do not stop talking about two decades later. In fact, Amazon Prime Video is in the middle of filming a series that will return to Middle Earth and HBO Max is looking for an approach to enter the JK Rowling universe on the small screen. But today we come with a news for the big screen.

Warner Bros. has announced that it will premiere the 4K remastered version of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ in Spanish cinemas on April 30. These are new remasters of ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, ‘The Two Towers’ and ‘The Return of the King’ supervised by Peter Jackson himself and will be in theaters between April 30 and May 6, between 7 and May 13, and between May 14 and 22, respectively. We will have a week to see each of the deliveries in spectacular 4K and on the big screen again, like 20 years ago.

Unfortunately these are the original editions, not the extended ones. But For those who want to see the latter in 4K, the remastering is now available in Home Video format and we unboxed you very neat recently.

Polishing a jewel

The director explained a few months ago what the remastering work had consisted of, a task that he enjoyed thanks to the possibilities that technological advances have given him: “I realized how inconsistent they were, and that is actually due to the way in which the trilogy was shot, in 35mm. Color sync was done in an old photographic mechanical way for the first film, then we switched to digital color sync for the 35mm of the next two. Now we are able to modify individual colors, something we couldn’t do 20 years ago, so it’s fun to have all the toys. We didn’t have all these things to play with in the old days. “Jackson is very pleased with the result, as now” all the movies seem to be shot at the same time. “