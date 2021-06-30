‘The Lord of the Rings’: One of the protagonists of the series says that “nothing like this has ever been seen”

Since the project was given the green light, the series based on the trilogy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’, automatically became one of the most anticipated of the fans of the work of Tolkien and the films of Peter Jackson.

The next Amazon Prime Video series is currently in full production., after suffering several delays due to the situation caused by the coronavirus. The high budget that the streaming giant has had, among other aspects, has meant that the existing anticipation towards this project has been growing more and more.

To this, the recent statements of Benjamin Walker, one of the protagonists of the series, are added. In an interview with ComicBook, in connection with his participation in the movie ‘The Ice Road’, the actor made it clear that the Lord of the Rings series is going to be something that “people have never seen”.

The actor, seen in the series ‘Jessica Jones’, maintained at all times the secrecy that surrounds a production of this caliber, ensuring that “even any little clue about where it could go or what it could be would take away that joy that comes from seeing it for the first time.”

Great expectation

These statements do nothing but increase the desire we have for the series to finally arrive. However, it is also something that adds pressure to Amazon’s production, which is expected to meet the expectations of it, thus adding a lot of pressure from fans of the original films. On this, Benjamin Walker responds that “there is a great interest and a lot of people who have a high expectation, but I like it. (…) The fans are actually some of the people who help the most and who have the most knowledge about Tolkien “.

Hardly much more information about the production of the series is known, which will have the participation of the Spanish JA Bayona directing the first few episodes. The series does not yet have a release date on Amazon but is expected by the end of the year.