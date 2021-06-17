The Lord of the Rings: Double of Gimli reveals the hell he lived and asks to be more recognized – Tomatazos

Bringing the greatest work in the fantasy genre to life on the big screen required enormous effort on the part of almost everyone involved; The Lord of the Rings film trilogy continues to stand out for its quality at all levels, but what we get to know the most is the version of the director and the main actors, and the stuntmen they played are hardly given credit. to orcs under kilos of makeup, and to the doubles of the protagonists, especially that of the dwarf Gimli, who in a recent interview revealed that he was not given credit and has sequels for the work he did in the films.

John Rhys-Davies is the actor who gave life to Gimli, but his stunt double, Brett beattie, assures that he spent more time characterized as the character, since his height (1.47 m) was more suitable to appear with the actors. As many will recall, in real life Rhys-Davies is 1.85 m tall, and when we saw him in the same shot with Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn) and Orlando Bloom (Legolas), it was with camera tricks that made him look the size of a dwarf, or with computer visual effects.

In an interview with Polygon, Beattie stated that not even the most staunch fans of the saga are aware of how much he worked to bring Gimli to life, since he spent 189 days playing him, not only because of his height, but because the official actor was allergic to prosthetics. facials (via IndieWire):

I’m aware that a lot of people, even the most die-hard Lord of the Rings fans, assume that a lot of the shots are some kind of tricky camera angle or some CGI shrinking John Rhys-Davies, I don’t want to pop the bubbles Anyone’s but I can only think of a couple of takes where CGI was used to shrink Rhys-Davies.

The worst thing is that over time, having worn so many kilos of suit and makeup on top they charged the bill; Beattie says she recently underwent her third knee reconstruction surgery, as both knees were severely damaged during filming, and when asked by the doctor how she was injured like this, she said that “I was fighting Uruk-hai in Helm’s Deep ”.

The Battle of Helm’s Deep is one of those that required the most effort for all; Besides Beattie and the main actors, there were many people characterized as Uruk-hais and others as Rohan warriors and elves. Other risky stories told by Gimli’s doppelganger included sinking a canoe, dodging a horse, and injuring his head with an ax he had to throw.

Originally Beattie was to receive credits as “stunt double, height and double the photographs” from Gimli, but was later advised that she would only be recognized as a “stunt double”, because executives were concerned about “preserving the illusion that she is Gimli ”. However, Beattie does not hold a grudge, she remembers with great pride everything she did and says that during the filming she made friends with Mortensen and Bloom, and the latter even got close to him when they both worked on the Hobbit movies. Brett currently lives on a family farm in Canterbury.

The trilogy of The Lord of the rings has transcended for many reasons, in addition to being the franchise with the most awards in the history of cinema, having the recognition of critics and the public and having had a significant impact on the industry, the three films stand out for their quality. They are indisputable classics of the seventh art.