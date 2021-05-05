The Lord of the Rings: Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd launch their own podcast – Tomatazos

The Lord of the rings It is one of those franchises that came to change the history of cinema. From the unexpected work with technology that the production company promoted, to the new status that Andy Serkis’ work brought to motion capture actors, the trilogy won the hearts of fans, critics and the general public. Of course, since the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91% in 2001, hundreds of other similar titles have tried to repeat their worldwide success. For all these reasons, it is difficult to think of a year where, in one way or another, this work is not mentioned.

In fact, with the news about the production of the new series for Amazon, The Lord of the rings remains current news. This includes comments from the original cast, who have supported the project, with all the changes that are sure to take place. For example, Elijah Wood, who played the protagonist Frodo, asked that the series not be called The Lord of the ringsThe story will not develop in the same time as the movies and will function more as a prequel to them.

Following this line of the cast that maintains respect for the saga, a new podcast created by two of the original actors has just been released. According to IGN, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who played Merry and Pippin respectively, will premiere their new podcast on May 18 called The Friendship Onion, where they will reveal details about the filming of the films and interview other elements of the cast. The title can be found at Youtube, but also on other popular download services like Spotify Y Manzana.

The Friendship Onion was made thanks to the association of the actors with Kast Media and will have weekly episodes. They are both giving as much publicity as possible and have commented on what it’s like to work together again, but from another professional angle. Monaghan commented:

I am contractually bound to make a glowing comment here on the podcast that Billy and I are doing together. This has proven difficult because Billy has kidnapped me and is holding me for a ransom equivalent to the price of 44 bananas. PLEASE SEND bananas.

For its part, Billy boyd, who in recent years has had a presence in series such as Outlander and Hollywood, released in Netflix during 2020, he said:

Dom needed a little persuasion. True, but this podcast will be great! He’s such a joker, you have to love Dom. Ha! … but you also have to love bananas, so… Yes, send bananas.

One of the aspects most loved by fans was precisely the great chemistry that these two actors had on screen. As with the rest of the cast, during the filming of the trilogy a very intimate friendship was established between all of them that continues to this day.

Although there are many hours behind the scenes of the saga thanks to the dvds and extended versions, the truth is that there are still wonders to discover. Recently, one of the actors who stepped into the shoes of an orc spoke a bit about how some lines in the script feel clumsy due to the work of Philippa Boyens, as well as the daily difficulties of using the makeup necessary to recreate these grotesques villains. With so many involved in the production it is clear that there is much to tell; positive, negative and really complicated things that served to bring to the big screen the vision of Peter Jackson, who could make an appearance for this podcast.

