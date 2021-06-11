The Lord of the Rings anime movie has fans speechless – Tomatazos

Yesterday an announcement was made that absolutely no one was expecting, but which left many fans happy. An anime movie is going to be made of The Lord of the rings centered on the Rohirrim and that will serve as a prequel to the original trilogy. This was the announcement about it:

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Fans know Helm’s Deep as the setting for one of the greatest battles ever put on screen, with many of the same creative visionaries involved and the brilliant Kenji Kamiyama at the helm, we couldn’t be more excited to deliver a new one. vision of history that will invite a global audience to experience the rich and complex saga of Middle-earth in a new way

Shortly after this news saw the light of day and went viral, Joseph Chou, one of the producers celebrated that he could already talk about the matter with several tweets where he showed his love for JRR Tolkien’s trilogy of novels and his films:

I am so happy that I can finally talk about this. (Takes a deep breath) I’M PRODUCING A LORD OF THE RINGS ANIME MOVIE! Woooooo.

I’m so happy I can finally talk about this. (Deep breath) I AM PRODUCING A LORD OF THE RINGS ANIME FEATURE !!!!! Woooooo https://t.co/1djER2nKST – SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@ Clarknova1) June 10, 2021

You may also like: The Lord of the Rings animated film is being prepared

Anyone who knows me knows that I am a true LOTR nerd. The opportunity to tell a Tolkien story with collaborators like Kenji Kamiyama and Philippa Boyens is literally a dream come true. And it’s going to be a 2-D animated movie. Wooooooo

Anyone who knows me knows I’m a true LOTR nerd. The chance to tell a Tolkien story with collaborators like Kenji Kamiyama and Philippa Boyens is literally a dream come true. And it will be a 2D, theatrical feature! Woooooooo – SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@ Clarknova1) June 10, 2021

Thanks for all the kind words folks. There is a LOT of work in front of us, but we already have an amazing team and Kamiyama, as you know, is the man. We are gathering a killer talent. I’m freaking out and excited like never before and I’m working on something that I really love.

Thanks for all the kind words folks. There’s a LOT of work in front of us but we already have an amazing team and Kamiyama, as you folks know, is the man. We are lining up killer talent. I’m scared and exhilarated like I’ve never been, and I’m working on something I TRULY love. – SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@ Clarknova1) June 11, 2021

On his Twitter you can find many more tokens of appreciation for this beloved literary saga.

On the other hand, the emotion invaded the fans who were speechless at being able to see a film focused on Helm Hammerhand and that is also anime. It is truly an interesting medium to tell a fantasy story and especially one inspired by Tolkien’s work. The fans know for sure and it didn’t take long for them to go to Twitter to prove it.

Here’s a compilation of the best tweets on how fans reacted to this exciting and unexpected announcement:

Let me see if I get it right, is War of The Rohirrim going to be an anime? A complete series or a movie? Are we going to have Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, but also another animated series / movie? Did I understand well?

just … to get this right, War of The Rohirrim is going to be an Anime ??? Full series or movie ?? We will get not only the LOTR amazon series but also ANOTHER ANIMATED SERIES / MOVIE ?? DID I GET THIS RIGHT ?????????????????? – Colourthief (HIATUS) (@Bumbleberri) June 10, 2021

OMG! Congratulations, man. You can’t really see how this isn’t going to kick butt in a rewarding way.

Holy shit, congrats dude. Truly can’t see how this won’t kick wholesale ass – Heated Gamer Sans-Gender (@ColeisNugatory) June 10, 2021

I’m generally not interested in Hollywood’s obsession with well-known intellectual properties, but I’m very excited about this. So many things can be recounted in an interesting way here.

Generally don’t care for the Hollywood obsession with known IP, but I’m totally down for this. So much can be retold in an interesting way here. – Abolish the Supreme Court (@SpaceForceChad) June 10, 2021

An anime version of The Lord of the Rings? Aaaahhhh. Yes there is a God!

ANIME LORD OF THE RINGS?!?!?!?! AAAAAAHHHH THERE IS A GOD !!!! https://t.co/QRp5jXtM4K – Cris Carvalho (@KicaCris) June 10, 2021

I would like to see a Lord of the Rings anime. Oh yeah. Yes I’d like to

I would like to see a Lord of the Rings anime. Oh Yes. Yes I would. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/1OkLEkQj54 – GrilledCheeseSamurai (@GrCheeseSamurai) June 10, 2021

A 2-D anime film of The Lord of the Rings directed by Kenji Kamiyama. Oh my gosh, what?

LORD OF THE RINGS 2D ANIME FEATURE WITH KENJI KAMIYAMA OH MY GOD WHAAAAAT pic.twitter.com/Nlx9KQWnSm – slumbous, god of bedtime RESPECT ZONE (@meandermadley) June 10, 2021

You say there is going to be a Lord of the Rings anime movie? I’m listening.

A Lord of the Rings anime film, you say? I’m listening. pic.twitter.com/UMygK4TOWz – Josh Gilbert, Occasional Artist (@ShokXoneStudios) June 10, 2021

A Lord of the Rings anime film directed by Kenji Kamiyama. I’m not going to ask for anything else again.

LORD OF THE RINGS THEATRICAL ANIME

KENJI KAMIYAMA DIRECTING I’ll never ask for anything again pic.twitter.com/0pUosyfIyv – miles thomas (@Real_Kilometers) June 10, 2021

Am I interested in the non-canonical origins of Helm’s Deep? Sure. Are the Rohirrim the coolest thing in life? Yes, ten times yes. Is anime good? Forever

do i care about the (non-canonical) origins of helm’s deep? sure are the rohirrim sick as hell? yes, have times over is anime good? always – miles thomas (@Real_Kilometers) June 10, 2021

No one can wait for more information on this amazing and amazing project. Surely in the coming months we will be able to see some images. It will be a matter of patience. If this project goes well, it is very likely that we can see more anime movies of the style.

You cannot miss: The Lord of the Rings: Fans create petition not to include nudes in the Amazon series