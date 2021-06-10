The Lord of the Rings animated film is being prepared

It was a matter of time until The Lord of the Rings went through the franchise machine that is now desperately searching for content. In addition to the live-action series we can expect from Amazon, Warner Bros. Animation is developing an animated film that will tell the story of one of the most famous realms in JRR Tolkien’s novels before the events we saw in the trilogy of films.

According to information from Variety, the studio is preparing Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. It is an animated film that will tell the story of Helm Iron Hand, the man in whose honor Helm’s Deep was named, the fortress that we see in the third act of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – 96%. The script will be in charge of Jeffrey Addiss, writer of the series The Enchanted Crystal: The Age of Resistance – 93%. While the address will be Kenji kamiyama, the manager of the series Ultraman from Netflix.

The report indicates that the film will be considered canon in relation to the two trilogies of the saga that Peter Jackson made. However, do not be confused as it will not have any relationship with the series that Amazon has on the way. This said about the project Richard Brener, President of New Line Cinema, a subsidiary of Warner Bros .:

Fans know Helm’s Deep as the setting for one of the greatest battles ever put on screen, with many of the same creative visionaries involved and the brilliant Kenji Kamiyama at the helm, we couldn’t be more excited to deliver a new one. vision of history that will invite a global audience to experience the rich and complex saga of Middle-earth in a new way.

In case you haven’t remembered, Helm’s Deep is where King Theoden’s (Bernard Hill) soldiers face off against Saruman’s (Christopher Lee) forces towards the end of the second film. There, Legolas (Orlando Bloom), Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) and Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) fight the orcs and with the help of Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and the horsemen of Rohan manage to emerge victorious despite being outnumbered by the enemy army. It is one of the most memorable action sequences of the trilogy and of the cinema.

The events of this new film will be set about 250 years before Frodo (Elijah Wood) inherits the One Ring. With more than $ 5.8 billion grossed at the box office, the saga is one the studio certainly won’t want to give up entirely to Amazon. Giving him an animated film is a very clever way to continue his saga without investing an extraordinary amount as if the rival studio is doing it to attract the public.

Fans of this franchise may find more calm in the fact that Philippa Boyens, the screenwriter of the original trilogy who won an Oscar for The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King – 94% are working as a consultant for this new project. The War of RohirrimIf successful, it may open the door to more films based on Tolkien’s work, which is incredibly long and from which many other accounts could be drawn.

Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim It does not have a release date yet, but we will most likely see it sometime in 2022. Warner will distribute the film and it is also pending to see if the studio will give it a theatrical release or if it will reach physical or digital formats directly.

