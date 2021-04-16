The Lord of the Rings: actor who played an orc recounted the hardships of wearing prosthetic makeup – Tomatazos

Today we are used to non-human creatures being created by computer and their movements being captured by actors using appropriate technology. This is how Thanos, Darkseid, and Steppenwolf came to life on the big screen. And this is also how we got to see Gollum in all three movies of The Lord of the rings. That does not mean that all these kinds of beings are created like this. There are still movies that use the traditional art of prosthetic make-up so that the actors become beings out of the strangest fantasy or nightmares. The example that surely more than one has to come to mind is Doug Jones who has played all kinds of creatures in Guillermo del Toro’s films using this technique.

In the trilogy of the Lord of the Rings This type of makeup was used to bring the orcs to life. Thrillist interviewed three actors who participated as those troublesome creatures. One of them revealed the problems of wearing so many layers of latex on the face. The actor is question is Stephen Ure and the orc he played is called Grishnákh. Acting under all that weight is not easy. The actor revealed that in the filming of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – 96% there was a time when they had a severe panic attack because they felt like they couldn’t breathe and no one on set noticed because their face was covered

We were between scenes when I suddenly felt like I had lost my swallowing mechanism. That caused him to panic and start to hyperventilate a bit. The more panic I felt, the worse everything was. I had never experienced a panic like that. I was three seconds away from ripping my face off so I could breathe. I felt like I couldn’t breathe. Nobody noticed because I was under all that [maquillaje prostético]. Suddenly I was able to swallow again. Nobody found out about anything. That was my only episode. He was completely terrified for a minute. It could have been terrible. If he had ripped my face off we would have wasted the whole day. It may have cost tens of thousands of dollars.

While that was his only really scary episode that could have jeopardized a day’s filming, the actor said that the entire experience of wearing that makeup was not generally a pleasant one:

That character, Grishnákh, looked very sad when I was with a neutral expression, unless he used my face to express what he felt under all that makeup. He looked very helpless. People were constantly approaching me asking like, ‘Are you okay? Can I get you something? ‘ I would say, ‘I’m fine. Just leave me alone. ‘ ‘You just look like you’re very discouraged.

The other side effect was that no one knew his true face because he had to arrive every day much earlier than everyone else to be turned into an orc. This was a problem at the party to celebrate the end of filming:

At the Lord of the Rings farewell party – I worked on all three films and knew several people – I found myself standing there on a corner just because no one knew who I was. At that time it would take me four and a half hours to put on all my makeup. He had to arrive at two in the morning. By the time I was halfway through the process, at five in the morning, which is the time when people began to arrive, I was already unrecognizable.

It is interesting to know the experience of an actor who had to go through this process every day to become an orc. We are not always aware of it, but these types of actors are condemned to a certain type of anonymity even within their own productions.

