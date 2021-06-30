The Lord of the Rings: actor says the series will be something never seen before

Amazon’s series of The Lord of the rings It is a very ambitious project that has fans excited and concerned at the same time. The fact that it has a large budget is not enough for a show to be good, it is necessary that the essence of the novels in which it is inspired is respected and that it manages to hook other viewers beyond the unconditional fans of JRR Tolkien and Peter Jackson movies (Scared to Death – 64%, King Kong (2005) – 84%, They Will Never Get Old – 100%).

Although the information about the plot is scarce and ambiguous, a member of the cast assures that it will be worth the wait, because Amazon did something that had not been seen before. This is Benjamin Walker, an American actor known for his participation in Flags of our fathers (2006), In The Heart Of The Sea – 43%, In The Name Of Love – 12% and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter – 50%.

The period in the history of Middle-earth in which the series of The Lord of the rings, takes place thousands of years before that seen in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91%, but it is a time about which Tolkien wrote very little; What can we expect? These were Walker’s words when interviewed by Comic Book (via Heroic Hollywood):

Well, I’ll tell you. I’ve done some jobs where they say, ‘You can’t talk about that.’ Usually that’s really annoying, because you’re excited about something and you think, ‘What difference does it really make?’ But in this case, after you’ve spent some time building it, as excited as you are, you don’t want to screw it up. People have never seen what we are doing. It is going to be exciting. Even the slightest hint as to where it might go or what it might be will just take away that bit of joy when you first see it.

Walker is currently promoting his new movie, Subzero Risk – 40%, starring Liam Neeson. His words about The Lord of the rings They might excite those who have their hopes pinned on the series, but they are as ambiguous as almost everything else that has been revealed thus far. Writers and artists from such successful series as Breaking Bad work in the creative team – 100%, The Sopranos, Hannibal and Game of Thrones – 59%; and franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Extended Universe, and Star Wars. However, the most important thing is that the scripts are good, because with the multimillion dollar budget the quality of production is the minimum we can demand.

The film trilogy of The Lord of the rings It is considered one of the greatest sagas in the history of cinema; has the most prizes for a franchise and The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King – 94% won 11 Oscars in 2004, an amount only Ben-Hur had – 88% and Titanic – 88%. Due to the high quality of the films and the millions of fans that the books and their adaptations have, Amazon will have to work hard to please them.

Meanwhile, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation are developing an anime film by Kenji kamiyama: The War of the Rohirrim, which will tell the story of Helm Iron Hand, a king of Rohan whose story was told in the Appendices to The Lord of the Rings. According to another rumor that appeared months ago, and spread by the influencer Daniel RichtmanThere would be plans to tell a movie about the fall of Morgoth, but it’s hard to believe as the rights to The Silmarillion have not been acquired by any studio.

