The Lord of the Rings: Actor blames screenwriter Phillippa Boyens for a viral meme – Tomatazos

This December marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91%, a film that caused a definitive change for the world of cinema. On the one hand, it was shown that the so-called “impossible works” could be successfully adapted to the big screen, and that even the public could be in a movie theater for more than two hours without despair. On the other hand, director Peter Jackson became an admirable figure who managed to bring to fruition a maximum work without the budget of billions to which we are now so accustomed.

The end result, a mixture of efficiency, patience and a lot of ingenuity, is always considered one of the best works in the history of cinema. Of course, absolutely all the movies that we know of have some bugs. Sometimes it is a technical slip, but sometimes the problem comes from the script itself. In that sense, The Lord of the rings maintains its popularity after so many years thanks to the incredible work of adapting the three novels of JRR Tolkien, however, there is a viral meme that comes from an original line of the tapes.

One of the best known and most controversial moments happened in the sequel. The context is like this: in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – 96% the characters of Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd) are still kidnapped by an army of orcs, who are sent to find the hobbit who owns the ring. In a strange moment, created so that we fear for the well-being and integrity of these characters, the orcs wonder if they have the right to eat the hobbits. This little fighting moment ends with a Uruk-hai ripping the head off one of the orcs and saying “Looks like meat’s back on the menu, boys!” This is how the tradition of making a meme of this moment was born due to its implications, because one wonders, do orcs have restaurants with a menu? How do they know that word in that context?

Although the topic of cannibalism between orcs is one that fans take very seriously in their analysis, the truth is that the dialogue itself can be disconcerting. Although it does not affect the experience in the least, it is reasonable to ask, how did those words reach the final cut? Well now we can have an answer about what happened. During an interview for Thrillist the actor Stephen Ure, who played several orcs, including their leader in the blissful scene, explained:

There is much that does not make sense. Of course they wouldn’t know what a menu is. But you’re not going to start debating the writing, because maybe they’ll run and rewrite it and then you’re going to have to sit there with all that stuff. [el maquillaje] on. Really, at the end of the day you just want it to be over and get out of those things. I had no idea that scene had become so famous.

The actor also explained whose fault it was:

There are a lot of clumsy things. It’s Philippa Boyens. She puts all these things in there that don’t make sense. She came on board the project because she was the Tolkien expert. I can tell the lines that Philippa wrote. Like in the third film where I play Gorbag, and when I finally approach the great battle with the orcs that starts with the Mithril chainmail, and I’m about to kill Elijah [Frodo] And I say, ‘I’m going to bleed you like a pig.’

The scripts for the trilogy were written by Jackson himself, his wife Fran Walsh and the aforementioned Philippa Boyens. Despite these types of errors, which are minimal but very striking, the trio won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay by The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King – 94%. Similarly, all three became involved in the films of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – 64%, which were no longer as well received by audiences as the original trilogy. We can definitely say that the public is used to what they delivered, but now we will have the opportunity to see a different approach with the promised series of The Lord of the rings what Amazon is already developing the one that has already invested so much money that if it results in a failed project it will be one of the most catastrophic events for television and streaming.

