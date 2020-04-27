Jade Magalhães chose an accessible look to accompany the groom’s live, Luan Santana. The fashion designer chose clothes from the Riachuelo brand and mixed styles in a basic look, but full of charm. In her social network, Jade also taught how to make an outline and assumed that she was looking forward to the presentation beginning: ‘I’m glad that day has arrived. Really happy because today I’m going to listen to music that I haven’t heard in a while ‘

Luan Santana is commanding his long awaited live this Sunday (26). And the bride, Jade Magalhães, was anxious from an early age for this moment. “I’m so happy. I’m glad that day has come. Really happy because today I’m going to listen to music that I haven’t heard in a while. And remember and relive moments that we lived at the time that the song was released. This is very nice. , especially at this moment “, said the fashion designer who is already living with the singer in a house in Alphaville, São Paulo. Later, Jade returned to record Stories to show details of her makeup and look, which can be purchased for R $ 560 at Riachuelo.

Jade Magalhães repeats boots used by Andressa Suita

One of the pieces chosen by Jade was a tractor hat, the same worn by Andressa Suíta in one of Gusttavo Lima’s controversial lives. The shoe can be found on the brand’s website for R $ 129.90. But the first piece to be shown was a Jade darling: “I decided to make the production on top of this blazer (R $ 229.90) that I was delighted from the first day I saw it. It has these black buttons that give a more deconstructed air, that classic white blazer is not left “. The designer completed the look with a terracotta knit (R $ 79.90) and black miniskirt (R $ 119.90) with details in the stitching and zipper on the front.

Jade Magalhães apologized after wearing a fur coat

During a trip with Luan Santana through Europe, when she was asked to marry on a romantic balloon ride, Jade Magalhães posted a click on her social network wearing a fox fur coat, sold by the Olivee brand for R $ 1500. fashion designer fans and animal causes activists protested. Shortly thereafter, Jade erased the image and publicly apologized. “Guys, I deleted the previous post from my profile for not complying with the use of animal skin. When I was attracted by the beauty of the piece, I really thought it was synthetic. I humbly apologize and point out that, as trained in fashion, I stand up all flags in defense of animals and against the use of fur on any walkway and / or trend. Thanks to all followers for the alert in the comments. The lesson is left! It will not be repeated “, guaranteed.

‘I always knew it was Luan Santana’, guarantees Jade

After being asked to marry on a romantic balloon ride, Jade Magalhães assumed that she cannot wait to go up to the altar: “I am very happy and looking forward to the wedding. Thinking about what will be the next surprise he will do. We met 11 years ago and, between comings and goings, I always knew Luan was the love of my life. I never imagined myself with anyone else. Our relationship always showed that it would be something lasting and solid. It was all in the right time and came to hour”.

