Through the Japanese division of Hulu we echo the launch of the trailer for ‘The Head’, survival thriller directed by Jorge Dorado (‘El embarcadero’, ‘Gigantes’) that takes place in one of the most remote places on the planet, Antarctica.

The Mediapro Studio, Hulu Japan and HBO Asia produce this fiction series developed by Lex and David Pastor together with producer Ran Tellem (‘Homeland’) whose filming lasted over 12 weeks in locations in the Canary Islands and Iceland.

In turn, the aforementioned Pastor brothers, responsible for ‘Infectados (Carriers)’ and ‘Los ltimos dias’, have been together with Isaac Sastre the scriptwriters of this miniseries consisting of six episodes, each lasting 50 minutes, which in our country will be released on June 12 by Orange TV.

John Lynch (‘The Terror’, ‘Tin Star’), Tomohisa Yamashita (‘Code Blue’, ‘Terra Formars’), Laura Bach (‘Sprinter Galore’, ‘One-Two-Three Now!’), Mnica Lpez ( ‘Iron’, ‘The Uncertain Dweller’), Alexandre Willaume (‘Beneath the Surface’, ‘Deep State’), Katharine O’Donnelly (‘Mara, Queen of Scotland’), lvaro Morte (‘The Pier’, ‘During the storm ‘) and Amelia Hoy (‘ On death row ‘,’ Beneath the surface ‘) lead the cast of this co-production with a clear international flavor.

The dark and long Antarctic months, the cold, the wind and the vast expanses of ice, together with the feeling of loneliness and claustrophobia, are the distinctive elements of this fiction located at the Polaris VI international station, in Antarctica, where a small Group of scientists from various countries will keep the base running during the long polar night.

But in the middle of winter the station stops communicating with the outside …

