‘When my soul is a songbook, your face is a poem.’ A magnificent phrase, typical of a versatile artist like Javier Solo, who belongs to his album ‘Tu cara es un poema’ (Rock State Records 2020), which tells who he is and more. It will go on sale in the middle of next June, and will include a CD with 17 unreleased tracks. As a preview, this Friday the 22nd we will already have his single ‘The Longest Night’.

Javier He is only a musician from Barcelona (Tarrasa) based in Lleida. It begins acting in 2005 under the name Javier Solo y Sus Malas Costumbres to promote sociocultural cooperation projects, such as the Fesival by Sam Sam and the Live and Direct cycle.

In 2012 he moved to Lleida and He combines his musical career with the studies of Degree in Social Education (UdL) and the Interuniversity Master of Joventut i Societat (UdG). Subsequently, he coordinates the editions of the Sam Sam Festival held in Terrassa, Madrid and Lleida, and the edition that is currently organized in Cunit (Tarragona).

In 2014 he recorded the demo Amores in the queue for unemployment as Javier Solo y Sus Malas Costumbres and in 2016, together with Imprudentes, he released the album seems to lie. After its dissolution, he began his solo career and published the album Best Only and Well Accompanied (Temps Record 2018). 43 artists collaborate in the project, including Lichis, Litus, Miki Santamaría, Miki Florensa, Daniel Higiénico and Daniel Felices.

In 2019 he founds The Neighbor’s Band, with which he tours the entire peninsula and publishes a new work, titled ‘A Diver in Space’ (Rock State Records 2019) and produced by Dani Ferrer, of Love of Lesbian.

After achieving very good reviews of his albums and live shows, on June 12 he will bring to light ‘When my soul is a songbook, your face is a poem’ (Rock Estatal Records 2020), a book that tells who Javier Solo is, why he started to sing and what many of their songs hide. It will be accompanied by a CD with 17 unreleased, remastered tracks, new mixes and rarities.

