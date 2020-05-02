COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, affects the brain and body, they are also trying to discover the long-term impact that the infection could have on patients.“data-reactid =” 33 “> As doctors and scientists struggle to understand the different ways in which COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, affects the brain and body, they are also trying to discover the long-term impact that the infection could have on patients.

The virus appeared in late December, or at least that’s what current evidence suggests, so even the first COVID-19 patients are still in their first days of recovery.

studyNew made in China gives us a first glimpse of what to expect for patients who are experiencing moderate or severe cases of COVID-19. By testing the biological markers of the recovered patients, the researchers found that they had persistent problems with liver function. The intense damage we are seeing in the lungs& nbsp; and & nbsp; the heart some people are concerned researchers, who believe that health problems may not go away when the infection stops.“data-reactid =” 35 “> A new study conducted in China gives us a first glimpse of what might be expected for patients who are experiencing moderate or severe cases of COVID-19. By testing the biological markers of recovered patients, the researchers found that they had persistent liver function problems. The intense damage we are seeing to the lungs and heart of some people worries the researchers, who believe that health problems may not go away when the infection stops.

It will be years before we clearly understand the long-term impact of COVID-19 on people’s health, but this is what health experts think we might see.

COVID-19 can trigger severe inflammation causing organ damage

To understand the impact that COVID-19 can have on the body, it is first important to look at the immediate damage that the disease causes.

Khalilah Gates, pulmonologist and assistant professor of pulmonary critical care and medical education at Northwest University Feinberg School of Medicine. “data-reactid =” 39 “> When the body is exposed to an infection such as COVID-19 it generates an inflammatory response, in which the immune system sends cells to fight the virus. In the case of COVID-19, some people’s bodies activate an exaggerated inflammatory response that is damaging vital organs such as the lungs, kidneys and heart, according to Khalilah Gates, pulmonologist and assistant professor of pulmonary critical care and medical education at the Faculty. of Medicine Feinberg of the University of the Northwest.

The body cannot recover from that level of damage overnight, but must heal itself. “Unfortunately, particularly in the lung, this healing process can lead to irreversible scarring (fibrosis) that can greatly affect long-term lung function,” Gates explained. This loss of lung capacity could range from difficulty breathing to the need for long-term oxygen use.

a great test of effort for the heart“Stating that the inflammation and high fever caused by the coronavirus weaken the heart and increase the risk of cardiac abnormalities such as blood clotting.” Data-reactid = “41”> COVID-19 also is putting extreme stress on patients’ hearts. Specialists at Harvard University called it “a great stress test for the heart,” claiming that inflammation and high fever caused by the coronavirus weaken the heart and increase the risk of heart abnormalities such as blood clotting. blood.

Len Horovitz, an internist and pulmonary specialist at New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital, hopes that some people who struggled with a serious episode of COVID-19 develop cardiac arrhythmias, congestive heart failure, and myocarditis or pericarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.“data-reactid =” 42 “> Len Horovitz, an internist and pulmonary specialist at New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital, hopes that some people who struggled with a serious episode of COVID-19 develop cardiac arrhythmias, congestive heart failure, and myocarditis or pericarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

The intensity of the fight against the disease is important. People with milder symptoms are less likely to develop COVID-related health problems in the future. In fact, the most serious cases are those that concern experts. If you have a mild case, “you’re not going to have long-term scarring or breathing problems,” Horovitz said.

Overall, health experts predict that the less inflammation a patient experiences, the fewer long-term effects it will have.

SARS and MERS caused lung scars

Other respiratory infections that have been slightly similar to COVID-19, such as SARS and MERS, are known to have long-lasting health consequences.

A complication seen in COVID-19 is a form of respiratory failure called acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which requires patients to receive oxygen through an artificial respirator.

sepsis, influenza and pneumonia. & nbsp;Previous studies suggest that it can decrease people’s quality of life and cause limitations when it comes to exercising, as well as generate neuropsychological disorders, even after they have recovered. “data-reactid =” 48 “> ARDS is not due alone due to COVID-19. It can also be caused by other infections such as sepsis, influenza and pneumonia. Previous studies suggest that it can decrease the quality of life of people and cause limitations when it comes to exercising, as well as generating neuropsychological disorders, even after they have recovered.

“We know from the flu, ARDS and other causes of this respiratory syndrome that, depending on the severity of the acute illness, inflammation and scarring can have long-term consequences,” said Gates. He added that this can lead to “irreversible lung damage and lung deterioration that can lead to chronic respiratory symptoms and long-term need for oxygen.”

study& nbsp; conducted in Beijing that analyzed the health of SARS patients recovered after 15 years found that about a third of them had lung problems for several years after infection, but lung damage disappeared in most after 15 years. “data-reactid =” 54 “> A Beijing study looking at the health of SARS patients recovered after 15 years found that about a third of them had lung problems for several years after infection, but the lung damage disappeared in most after 15 years.

MERS: During follow-up visits, approximately a third of the recovered patients had signs of fibrosis or scarring of the lungs. “data-reactid =” 55 “> A similar discovery was made with MERS: during follow-up consultations, approximately a a third of the recovered patients had signs of fibrosis or scarring of the lungs.

“There is clearly an incidence of SARS scarring,” Horovitz acknowledged, adding that the scars are linked to a loss of lung capacity.

In most cases, these lung problems seem to improve over time, usually within a few years.

Lauren Ferrante, a critical care pulmonologist and assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine. “data-reactid =” 58 “>“ We may see more problems with lung function, although we know from previous research that they generally improve in patients with lung function. months and years afterward, ”said Lauren Ferrante, a critical care pulmonologist and assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine.

Still, this information is based on what we know about similar diseases; There is insufficient data available to determine whether it will apply to COVID-19.

People may have reduced mobility

A symptom that Ferrante is sure to see in many patients with severe cases of COVID-19 is the loss of cognitive and physical function in the weeks and months after leaving the hospital.

patients admitted to intensive care units for other reasons. Bed rest can have serious consequences on the body: people can experience very rapid muscle breakdown when trapped in a hospital bed. A Johns Hopkins University study found that for every day a person was resting in bed, their muscle strength decreased from 3 to 11% in the following months and years. “data-reactid =” 62 “> It is a problem that is frequently observed in patients admitted to intensive care units for other reasons Bed rest can have serious consequences on the body: people can experience very rapid muscle breakdown when trapped in a hospital bed A study by Johns Hopkins University found that for every day a person was resting in bed, their muscle strength decreased from 3 to 11% in the following months and years.

Ferrante is concerned that these problems may escalate after COVID-19. Treatment recovery programs in hospitals that are generally used to help patients get moving again are not taking place. Also, coronavirus patients take a long time to recover, usually around two weeks.

“These patients spend a lot of time in bed unable to move and trapped in an artificial respirator,” said Ferrante.

You are concerned that many patients with COVID-19, particularly those who are older and frail, have problems with their physical function.

We will go years without fully knowing the consequences

Gates said it will take months or years to fully understand the long-term health impact of COVID-19.

Researchers will need to monitor patients over time and look for changes in their hearts, lungs, and other key organs, to see if the damage is lasting or if the body can recover quickly.

“I like to tell my patients that they are recovering from other infections, even when we discharge them and feel better, that their bodies are still recovering,” Gates said. “Healing and recovery take time.”

Check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to read the most updated recommendations.“data-reactid =” 90 “> Experts are still studying the new coronavirus. The information in this article lists how much was known or available at the time of publication, but the guidance on COVID-19 may change. As scientists discover more details about the virus, please consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to read the most current recommendations.